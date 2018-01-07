Alonso to tick Rolex 24 sports car race off bucket list

AP, DAYTONA BEACH, Florida

Fernando Alonso needed just three laps around the Daytona International Speedway in Florida to recognize the magnitude of one of auto racing’s iconic venues.

The Formula One star is to race in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, one of the most prestigious sports car races in the world, as the Spaniard attempts to cross another event off his bucket list.

He skipped the Monaco Grand Prix last year to race the Indianapolis 500, and his participation captured attention all around the world.

That Indy venture in May last year was his first time racing on an oval, his first time in an Indy car, and Alonso was dazzling until his engine blew late in the race.

Alonso tested on Friday for Rolex, to be held on Jan. 26 and 27.

“You feel, you smell motor racing here,” Alonso said. “That’s a good feeling for any driver. The speedway is amazing. The size is huge. I did only three laps this morning, yet enough to have a feeling in the car and on the speedway as well.”

“The high banking was special. You feel the compression in the body, you feel the visibility change... it was good fun. The best feeling,” he said.

Alonso was a surprise entry at Indy last year when McLaren boss Zak Brown gave him the greenlight to skip Monaco and knock “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” off a list Alonso considers “iconic events.”

Now he has permission to run the twice-round-the-clock race at Daytona — he is driving a Ligier LMP2 in the Prototype class for United Autosports — and he hopes the same AloMania that swept Indy will follow him to this sports car event.

However, the Rolex 24 draws a massive group of world-renowned racers, and Alonso is just another driver in a firesuit at Daytona.

His two F1 championships are envied, but the field has plenty of accomplished racers.

“There are so many good drivers here from different series, and I think that’s the key to this race,” 2016 IndyCar champion Simon Pagenaud said.

“The best drivers from everywhere come over here to do the first race of the year, to get warmed up and try to bring the big trophy home. It’s exciting to have Fernando, but exciting to have all the names,” Pagenaud added.

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal applauded Alonso’s desire and said his participation would only help the International Motor Sports Association’s profile.

“Clearly he’s a racer. Obviously, he loves it, or he wouldn’t be doing all the things he’s doing,” Rahal said. “But all of us are, so hopefully the combination of everybody [racing] will help elevate the sport and sports car racing.”

Much like Indy, the Rolex will be a series of firsts for Alonso.

Although he has driven a sports car earlier in his career, he said the race later this month will be his first endurance event, his first time driving a sports car at night, his first time driving a prototype, his first time having to navigate traffic from the slower grand tourer classes.

He is confident he will have the hang of it when he returns to race in three weeks.

“It’s the same goal as Indianapolis: try to learn different driving techniques, try to learn from the specialists of endurance racing, try to be a better driver when the 24 hours finish,” Alonso said. “So many new things will come step by step. It’s quite a big challenge, but like what happened at Indianapolis, if you feel the opportunity and you feel competitive, you go for it.”