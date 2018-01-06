SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

TENNIS

Brazil’s Bellucci banned

Brazilian tennis player Thomaz Bellucci said he has been given a five-month suspension for doping. The 30-year-old Bellucci, who reached a career high of 21 in the rankings in 2010, said in a statement on Thursday that a sample he provided in July last year at the Swedish Open at Bastad tested positive for the diuretic hydrochlorothiazide, which can mask other substances. Bellucci said the positive test was the result of a contaminated vitamin supplement. “I could never imagine that a multivitamin made by a pharmacy could suffer crossed contamination in minimal amounts. I always took care and respected the rules,” he said.

TENNIS

ASB set for Sunday finish

The Auckland ASB Classic is to be extended by one day with the final now scheduled to be played tomorrow after persistent rain washed out play for a second consecutive day yesterday. Heavy rain prevented an entire day’s play on Thursday, with similar weather conditions 24 hours later forcing all singles matches to be postponed once more. The quarter-finals and semi-finals are to be played today, with the final taking place tomorrow. Czech third seed Barbora Strycova is to play Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei in the first quarter-final.

FIGURE SKATING

Chen wins short program

Nathan Chen on Thursday night made it look easy on the ice and in the standings, running away with the short program at the US Figure Skating Championships. The defending champion and America’s best hope for an Olympic gold medal next month at the Pyeongchang Games in South Korea, the 18-year-old Chen spun his usual quad magic, hitting two of the four-rotation jumps, one in competition. His energy lit up the SAP Center in San Jose, California, and although his triple axel was funky, Chen earned 104.45 points. That is territory none of his countrymen can reach. Coming closest was veteran Adam Rippon, who had a career-best 96.52. Jason Brown, a 2014 team bronze medalist at the Sochi Olympics in Russia, was third heading to today’s free skate.

GOLF

Tiger to play in San Diego

Former world No. 1 Tiger Woods is to make his much-anticipated debut this year at this month’s Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, his first official PGA Tour event since missing the cut at the same tournament last year. Woods, who returned to competition last month in an 18-man exhibition after a near 10-month layoff during which he had spinal fusion surgery, is also to play the Feb. 15 to Feb. 18 Genesis Open at Riviera, Los Angeles, which is run by the Tiger Woods Foundation. “I’m very excited to be back at Riviera,” Woods, 42, said in a statement on his Web site on Thursday. “I haven’t played at Riviera in a tournament in a very long time. To be able to play in an event that I used to come to as an amateur, as a junior and now as the tournament host, that is on one of the most historic sites in all of golf, it’s a dream come true.” The American 14-times major champion swung freely and with no sign of back pain at last month’s Hero World Challenge, where he began his latest comeback and finished tied for ninth in a field including eight of the world’s top 10 golfers.