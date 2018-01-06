Australia set for Ashes win

AP, SYDNEY

Usman Khawaja moved toward his first century in more than a year, captain Steve Smith surpassed 6,000 Test runs and Australia reached 193-2 at stumps, 153 runs behind England after the second day of the fifth Ashes Test.

After some big hitting by the lower order yesterday helped England reach a competitive 346, Australia had an early set back before half centuries by David Warner and then Khawaja helped place their team strongly in its push for a 4-0 series victory.

Australia went through yesterday’s last session without losing another wicket and had Khawaja, nearing his first Test century since November 2016, unbeaten on 91. Smith contributed an unbeaten 44 to the 107-run third-wicket stand.

Khawaja struggled early to find any rhythm, particularly against spinners Moeen Ali and Mason Crane, but survived to raise his 50 off 107 balls just after tea with a six-straight down the ground off Ali.

Smith tallied his 6,000th Test run in his 111th innings, joined West Indies great Garfield Sobers as the second fastest to reach the mark. Only Don Bradman reached 6,000 runs quicker, from just 68 innings.

England resumed at 233-5 and lost its last specialist batsman, Dawid Malan (62), early in the morning session to a spectacular one-handed catch by Smith at second slip of Mitchell Starc (2-80). Australia spurned easy opportunities to thwart England’s rally, including two dropped catches in the space of four balls to give both Curran (39) and Moeen Ali (30) reprieves.