SPORTS BRIEFS

CRICKET

Australia claim late wickets

Australia yesterday stunned England with two late wickets, including that of Joe Root for 83, to leave the tourists wobbling on 233-5 at the end of a the rain-disrupted opening day of the fifth and final Test. Root and Dawid Malan had combined for a 133-run partnership to help the tourists to 228-3 when Australia took the new ball with less than half an hour of play remaining. Mitchell Starc induced Root into a flick to square-leg where Mitchell Marsh took a superb catch before Josh Hazlewood removed nightwatchman Jonny Bairstow with the last ball of the day. Malan reached stumps unbeaten on 55. Mark Stoneman, James Vince and Alastair Cook departed relatively cheaply before tea, but Australia’s bowlers were unable to drive home their advantage until the dramatic climax. Cook made 244 not out in the drawn Melbourne Test last week and looked to be creeping assiduously toward another big tally when Hazlewood intervened. With the Cook on 39, just five runs from becoming the sixth batsman to score 12,000 Test runs, Hazlewood fired down a fullish delivery that rapped the 33-year-old on the front pad. A loud shout for LBW was turned down, but Smith reviewed immediately with the TV tracking removing any doubt about the ball pitching outside leg and forcing the decision to be reversed.

TENNIS

Cilic cruises into quarters

Marin Cilic of Croatia on Wednesday comfortably beat India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 6-3 at the Tata Open Maharashtra in India, but third seed Roberto Bautista Agut was eliminated. Top-seeded Cilic needed only 72 minutes to book his spot in the quarter-finals. Despite losing serve at 5-3 in the first set, Cilic broke back immediately to clinch the first set and dropped only seven points across five service games in the second to seal an easy victory. Cilic is to face Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who recovered to beat local favorite Yuki Bhambri 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. French veteran Gilles Simon stunned world No. 20 Agut 6-3, 7-6 (7/5). Bautista Agut looked set to take the match into the decisive third set when he led 5-3 in the tiebreak. However, Simon won four successive points and is now to meet another Spaniard, Ricardo Ojeda Lara, who beat Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-4. Fourth seed Benoit Paire saved five match points in the third set tiebreak to beat Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/6) in a second-round match that last just more than three hours. Seventh seed Mikhail Kukushkin edged past Laslo Djere 7-5, 7-6 (6/5) for a place in the last eight, while fifth seed Robin Haase beat Nicolas Jarry 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-5.

TENNIS

Rain stops ASB Classic play

Heavy rain yesterday prevented quarter-finals from being played at the WTA Tour’s ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. Organizers are to schedule quarter-finals and semi-finals on a packed day today in a bid to ensure the final goes ahead as planned tomorrow. Top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki was due to play American wild-card entry Sofia Kenin, second seed Julia Goerges was to face Polona Hercog, third-seeded Barbora Strycova was drawn against Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and fourth-seeded Agnieszka Radwasnka was scheduled to meet Sachia Vickery in the quarter-finals. Those matches have been rescheduled for this morning, with semi-final matches to be played in the evening. Further rain was forecast.