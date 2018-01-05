Sharapova, Halep cruise into semis at Shenzhen Open

Reuters and AFP

Maria Sharapova yesterday cruised past Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas and into the semi-finals of the Shenzhen Open in China.

Sharapova, who won 6-3, 6-3, struck 24 winners and five aces to stay on course for a title clash with top-ranked Simona Halep after the Romanian dismissed Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-2.

Former No. 1 Sharapova, who has worked her way up to No. 59 in the world rankings since her return from a doping ban last year, is to face Czech sixth seed and defending champion Katerina Siniakova in the last four in southern China.

Sharapova, 30, who is unseeded in the tournament that serves as a buildup to the Australian Open, is embarking on her first full season since returning from a 15-month doping ban in April last year.

“I didn’t play my best tennis and there’s certainly a lot of things to improve on in the next. The great thing is that I’m through and have another chance to play tomorrow,” said the five-time Grand Slam champion, who won the Tianjin Open in October last year for her first title since her ban, after defeating Diyas 6-3, 6-3 in 89 minutes.

Sharapova committed 22 unforced errors in the match, but stepped up her game at decisive moments of the contest to get past her spirited rival.

“I feel like I’m having a nice little tour of China. It’s my fourth Chinese city in a few months,” Sharapova said. “It’s obviously been a great welcome here. It took many years for me to play this event, but I’m really glad that I did.”

Earlier, fourth-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu had to work hard to overcome Timea Babos 7-5, 7-5 to set up a semi-final meeting with her compatriot, Halep.