Juventus beat Torino 2-0 to advance to semi-finals

AFP, TURIN, Italy

Douglas Costa and Mario Mandzukic on Wednesday scored in either half as defending champions Juventus advanced to the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia with a 2-0 win over city rivals Torino.

Brazilian Costa opened after a quarter of an hour at the Allianz Stadium with Croatian Mandzukic adding the second amid controversy on 69 minutes to set up a meeting with Atalanta BC, who eliminated Serie A leaders SSC Napoli 2-1 on Tuesday, in the final four.

SS Lazio, finalists last year, are to meet AC Milan in the other semi-final, played over two legs on Jan. 31 and Feb. 28.

The winning team is to earn a direct entry to the group stages of the UEFA Europa League.

“We’ve reached the semi-final for the fourth year running and the lads took the right approach to this game,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said.

Torino had wanted a free-kick for Sami Khedira’s challenge on Afriyie Acquah in the buildup to Mandzukic’s goal, which was awarded after consultation with the video assistant referee (VAR).

“I didn’t see the incident and I will not comment. I never comment on VAR. I will just say we could have scored another couple of goals at least,” Allegri said.

He added that the three-time reigning champions were not taking anything for granted against Atalanta, who won their only Coppa Italia title in 1963.

“Atalanta deservedly beat Napoli to reach the semi-final and it won’t be easy against them, but we’ll make sure we are ready,” Allegri said.

Torino suffered badly during their previous meeting with Juventus in September, a 4-0 loss, but this time came close to scoring through Mbaye Niange just after Costa’s opener.

However, they were no match for the record 12-time winners, with Costa almost getting a second after 59 minutes and Paulo Dybala also in form.

Mandzukic beat the offside trap to lob over Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in the Torino goal, with the VAR confirming to the fury of coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, who was banished from the sidelines for dissent.

Torino assistant manager Attilio Lombardo blasted the decision, “which killed off the game.”

“Acquah gets the ball and is then hit by Khedira. I don’t understand what is evaluated via VAR and I don’t understand how the referee saw the opposite,” Lombardo said.

Torino — who eliminated AS Roma in the last 16 — now turn their focus back to Serie A to try to earn a berth in European soccer next season, as they sit 10th.