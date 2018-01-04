SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CRICKET

Munro leads NZ to victory

Colin Munro yesterday smashed his way into the record books as New Zealand crushed the West Indies by 119 runs in the final Twenty20 at Mount Maunganui to sweep the series. Munro, with a rollicking 104 off 53 deliveries, became the first player to hit three centuries in international Twenty20 cricket as New Zealand posted an imposing 243-5, their highest Twenty20 total. The West Indies reply began disastrously with openers Chadwick Walton and Chris Gayle out without scoring in Tim Southee’s opening over. Their innings folded at 124-9 in 16.3 overs with Shai Hope unable to bat after being injured while fielding. It ended a disappointing tour for the West Indies, with New Zealand winning both Tests, the three one-day internationals and two Twenty20s, with one match washed out.

FOOTBALL

Grateful Bills fans donate

Grateful supporters of the long-suffering Buffalo Bills have overwhelmed Andy Dalton’s foundation as a way of thanking the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback for his role in snapping the team’s 17-year NFL post-season drought. Dalton on Sunday capped a stunning comeback over Baltimore with a last-minute, 49-yard touchdown pass in a fourth-and-12 situation. The Ravens’ loss, coupled with a Bills’ win minutes earlier, ended what had been the longest active playoff drought in North American professional sports. The quarterback’s foundation on Tuesday said it had received more than US$100,000 in donations since Sunday’s 31-27 victory that gave Buffalo the final American Football Conference wild-card berth in the playoffs.

SOCCER

Atalanta advance to semis

Atalanta BC on Tuesday continued their impressive season, winning 2-1 at Serie A leaders SSC Napoli to reach the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia. Atalanta went ahead five minutes after the restart with a goal from Timothy Castagne, who blasted the ball into the net from close range after Andreas Cornelius’ shot hit a defender and rebounded into his path. Alejandro Gomez added a brilliant second in the 81st minute, when he collected the ball on the left, sped past Vlad Chiriches and unleashed an unstoppable shot from a narrow angle past Luigi Sepe. Dries Mertens, brought on the in the second half, pulled one back in the 84th minute, but Atalanta comfortably held on.

TENNIS

Haase beats Kavcic at Tata

Fifth-seeded Robin Haase on Tuesday started the new year with a 7-6 (8/6), 7-5 victory over Blaz Kavcic in the first round of the Tata Open Maharashtra. Kavcic broke the serve of 42nd-ranked Haase three times, but the Dutchman eventually came through to line up a match against Chile’s Nicolas Jarry. Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro was on court for 2 hours, 40 minutes before beating Ruben Bemelmans 6-7 (7/4), 6-3, 7-6 (9/8). Monteiro, ranked 124th, is to meet US Open finalist Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the second round. India’s Yuki Bhambri ended the hopes of wild-card countryman Arjun Kadhe with a 6-3, 6-4 victory and is to play eighth-seeded Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France. Ilya Ivashka of Belarus earlier beat Sumit Nagal of India 6-3, 6-3, while Laslo Djere of Serbia rallied to beat Marius Copil of Romania 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.