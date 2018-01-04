Palmer announces retirement after 15 seasons in the NFL

Reuters

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer on Tuesday announced his retirement from the NFL after 15 seasons, leaving the team with two big voids after their head coach made the same decision this week.

Palmer, 38, was drafted first overall in 2003 by the Cincinnati Bengals, where he played eight seasons, and then after a forgettable two-year stint with the Oakland Raiders, joined the Cardinals in 2013.

“Over the years, I’ve had teammates who decided to hang it up and I would ask them how they knew when it was time to walk away,” Palmer wrote in a statement released by the Cardinals.

“The answer was almost always the same: ‘You just know,’” he said. “For me, that time is now. Why? Quite simply, I just know.”

“For 15 years I have been lucky enough to play quarterback in the NFL and it has been the most incredible experience of my life,” Palmer wrote. “There wasn’t one second that I took it for granted or failed to appreciate what a tremendous privilege it is.”

Palmer enjoyed early success with Cincinnati as he led them to a division title in 2005, but on the first snap of his first playoff game he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) after taking a low hit.

After a lackluster stint in Oakland, Palmer rejuvenated his career in Arizona under head coach Bruce Arians’ vertical passing scheme and alongside future Hall of Fame receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

However, Palmer’s career was hampered by injuries, including in the 2014 season, when he missed Arizona’s playoff run with a torn ACL.

Palmer, who missed the final nine games of Arizona’s season with a broken arm, ended his NFL career 12th on the all-time rankings with 294 touchdown passes.

He also holds the Cardinals franchise records for passing yards and passing touchdowns in a season, both marks set in 2015.

Arians announced his retirement on Monday and Fitzgerald, 34, has said he does not know if he will return next season.