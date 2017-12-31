OT goal gives 32-year-old goalie debut win

AP, EDMONTON, Alberta

Jeff Glass, 32, worked a long time for his NHL debut, playing 575 games for 11 teams ranging from the Western Hockey League to a stint in Russia.

“It’s something I’ve always dreamed of, but never thought it would actually come true,” he said.

Now, he is an NHL winner.

Patrick Kane on Friday scored 50 seconds into overtime to give Glass a victory in his first game and lift the Chicago Blackhawks over the Edmonton Oilers 4-3.

Kane deked around a defender then shoved in the rebound of his own shot past Cam Talbot. After scoring, he pointed toward the other end of the ice at Glass, and teammates quickly enveloped the journeyman goalie, who made 42 saves.

Glass is getting his shot after No. 1 goalie Corey Crawford on Wednesday went on injured reserve. Glass was recalled from the American Hockey League.

“Our star goalie is out, so my job is kind of to try to fill the gap right now,” Glass said. “Tonight was just a step in the right direction.”

Chicago assistant captain Brent Seabrook was Glass’ roommate playing for Canada at the 2005 World Junior Championship, where the duo won gold.

“I didn’t really realize it was his first game. He’s 32,” Seabrook said with a laugh. “I thought he would have played a couple. It was impressive to see.”

Ryan Hartman, Alex DeBrincat and Jordan Oesterle also scored for the Blackhawks, who snapped a three-game losing skid.

“I thought we stuck with it,” Oilers forward Patrick Maroon said. “We battled back and that’s a point we need. That is a team we are trying to catch in the standings. I wish we would have got the two points, though.”