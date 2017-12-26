Saints floor Falcons to grab playoff spot

AP, NEW ORLEANS

Whether it was the weirdest interception of Marshon Lattimore’s career or a ball-dislodging hit by Tyeler Davison near the goal-line, the Saints’ defense poetically tipped the scales in a long-awaited playoff-clinching victory.

Shoddy defense was widely seen as the reason the Saints missed the playoffs the past three seasons. Those days are over.

Lattimore on Sunday corralled a momentum turning interception off his backside and New Orleans made two defensive stands from inside their two-yard line as the Saints clinched their first post-season berth since 2013 with a 23-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

“We want the team to win because of the defense, not in spite of the defense, and I feel like we’ve all kind of hung our hat on that,” Davison said. “We saw it in our mind and we turned it into real life, man, and it feels amazing. It feels just as you thought it would when you pictured it 100 times.”

Ted Ginn caught a 54-yard pass for a touchdown, which came a few plays after Lattimore’s interception and shortly before halftime.

Mark Ingram used a sharp cutback to break loose for a 26-yard touchdown for New Orleans (11-4), who kept their tenuous hold on first place in the National Football Conference South heading into the final week of the season.

While the loss eliminated the Falcons (9-6) from the title race, Atlanta can clinch a wild-card berth by beating Carolina in their final regular-season game.

The Falcons entered the game with a second straight division crown within reach, but they needed to beat the Saints.

They squandered chances spectacularly, much to the delight of a deafening Superdome crowd — and certainly to the chagrin of scattered fans wearing Falcons red.

The Falcons were taunted on their way to the game by a plane towing a banner that read “28-3 Merry Xmas,” a reference to Atlanta’s Super Bowl collapse.

Atlanta trailed 6-0 when Lattimore’s interception of Matt Ryan set the Saints up to double their lead.

Early in the third quarter, Atlanta linebacker Deion Jones intercepted a pass that deflected off Ginn’s hands and returned it 41 yards to the New Orleans two-yard line, but Devonta Freeman fumbled on a hit by Davison two plays later and linebacker Manti Teo recovered.

“That was my fault,” Freeman said. “No matter what play is called, you’ve got to get in the end zone and score, and I’ve got to protect the ball. I’ve got to do better at that. I’m going to do whatever it takes to fix it.”

Early in the fourth quarter, Freeman was stopped on fourth-and-goal from the one, preserving a 20-3 Saints lead.

One play earlier, Julio Jones caught a third-down pass with his feet in the end zone, but he was unable to pull the ball across the goal-line after reaching back to make the catch.

“That’s kind of the tale of the day,” Ryan said. “We can’t do that in these type of games and we missed too many opportunities.”