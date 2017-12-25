City win again as Kane equals record

AFP, LONDON

Manchester City on Saturday racked up a 17th consecutive Premier League victory after Sergio Aguero’s 100th and 101st Etihad Stadium goals inspired a 4-0 win over Bournemouth.

Aguero scored twice and set up Raheem Sterling as Pep Guardiola’s side made it 18 wins and one draw in the first half of the season.

City are 13 points clear of second placed Manchester United, who lost more ground on the leaders after conceding a last-gasp equalizer in a 2-2 draw at 10-man Leicester.

Harry Kane equaled the record for Premier League goals in a calendar year with a hat-trick in a 3-0 win at Burnley that lifted Tottenham Hotspur to fifth place, while third-place Chelsea drew 0-0 at Everton.

Hailing Aguero, Guardiola said: “He is a special player, a legend, and I am so happy when he plays good and he is scoring goals.”

City are now two wins off the record for consecutive victories in Europe’s top five leagues, which was set by Guardiola’s Bayern Munich in 2013-2014.

They have already become the first team to score 100 goals in the English top flight in a single year since Liverpool in 1982.

Tottenham bounced back from their 4-1 loss at City to win at Burnley, who drop one place to seventh.

Kane opened the scoring with a seventh-minute penalty at Turf Moor after Kevin Long was adjudged to have fouled Dele Alli and added two clean strikes in the second half.

He has now scored 36 league goals this year, equaling Alan Shearer’s Premier League-era record, with a home game against Southampton tomorrow still to come.

“I am aware I’ve equaled Alan Shearer’s record,” Kane told BT Sport. “Just going into this game, I thought I can get a couple and then there’s Southampton to play.”

At the King Power Stadium, United’s frustration continued as they suffered another setback after their shock League Cup quarter-final defeat at second tier Bristol City.

Jose Mourinho’s side trailed in the 27th minute, when Jamie Vardy slotted home for Leicester.

Spanish winger Juan Mata equalized with a cool finish in the 40th minute.

Mata put United ahead with a superb 60th minute free-kick before Leicester had Daniel Amartey sent off for a barge on Marcus Rashford that triggered a second booking.

However, Leicester defender Harry Maguire was left unmarked to snatch a dramatic equalizer four minutes into stoppage-time.