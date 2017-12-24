Hirscher closes in on Tomba’s World Cup mark

AFP, MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy

Austria’s Marcel Hirscher on Friday recovered from a mid-race wobble to claim his 49th World Cup win in the night slalom at Madonna di Campiglio in Italy to go to the top of the overall standings.

The six-time overall World Cup winner finished just ahead of world champion Luca Aerni of Switzerland and Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen, winner of the previous two editions.

In the Dolomites resort, Hirscher had the fastest time in the first run and managed to hold a 0.04 second advantage on Aerni with Kristoffersen at 0.05 seconds, allowing the Austrian to reclaim the overall World Cup lead from the Norwegian.

Hirscher fought back after from two major errors mid-way down the second run which could have cost him victory.

The experienced Austrian — whose preparation for the season was hampered by a fractured left ankle in August last year — managed to find a way to regain his speed.

He moves just one win away from legendary Italian Alberto Tomba’s 50 World Cup victories.

“It’s a great honor to be just behind Tomba,” said Hirscher, who had not won in the Italian resort of Madonna since 2012.

Hirscher moves 29 points ahead of Kristoffersen in the overall standings, but Kristoffersen leads the Austrian in the slalom standings despite having not yet won a race this season with six podium finishes.

It was Hirscher’s fourth win of this year’s Winter Olympic season, coming on the legendary Canalone Miramonti slope where he had a narrow miss two years ago, when a drone camera fell from the sky as he was coming down the piste.

The 28-year-old was a slalom silver medalist at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Russia, and with next year’s Games just over one month away, he looks like the man to beat at Pyeongchang, South Korea.

In an extremely competitive race Switzerland’s Daniel Yule finished fourth at 0.07 seconds, ahead of other outsiders such as Austrian Manuel Feller and Britain’s Dave Ryding.

The World Cup tour next heads to Bormio in the Italian Alps for the downhill on Thursday and combined on Friday.