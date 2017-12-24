Two convicted in US FIFA trial

AP, NEW YORK

Two former South American soccer officials were convicted on Friday of corruption charges at the first US trial stemming from the FIFA bribery scandal, while deliberations are to continue next week for a third official.

A federal jury in New York deliberated for a week before reaching the partial verdict.

Jose Maria Marin and Juan Angel Napout, were found guilty of the top count they faced, racketeering conspiracy.

Marin, the former president of the Brazilian Football Confederation, and Napout, formerly president of the Paraguayan Football Association and of the South American Football Confederation, also were convicted of wire fraud conspiracy.

However, Napout was acquitted of money laundering conspiracy, and Marin was convicted on money laundering conspiracy charges, but acquitted of one charge of money laundering conspiracy.

Jurors remained undecided about the single racketeering charge against Manuel Burga, the former president of the Peruvian Football Federation.

US District Judge Pamela Chen immediately jailed Marin, 85, and Napout, 59, after prosecutors said that they had the connections and the wealth to flee the US to avoid prison terms, which she said could be more than 10 years on the racketeering charge alone.

Afterward, their lawyers said they were disappointed by the verdict.

“We’re going to continue fighting to absolve Mr Napout,” defense attorney Silvia Pinera said.

Burga, 60, remained free on bail and is to return to court on Tuesday for further jury deliberations. His lawyer Bruce Udolf said his client was hopeful that the jury would clear him.

FIFA said it would seek compensation and a share of the cash.

“As the jury has found a number of defendants guilty of the charged crimes, FIFA will now take all necessary steps to seek restitution and recover any losses caused by their misconduct,” the soccer association said.

Marin, Burga and Napout had been arrested in 2015.

Prosecutors accused them of agreeing to take millions of US dollars in bribes from businessmen seeking to lock up lucrative media rights or influence hosting rights for the World Cup and other major tournaments controlled by FIFA.

The three were among more than 40 people and entities in world soccer who faced criminal charges in the US in connection with what prosecutors said were schemes involving hundreds of millions of US dollars in bribes and kickbacks.

Many of the other defendants pleaded guilty.

Their trial ended up being colored by odd twists: An unproven accusation that Burga threatened a witness; a juror booted for sleeping through testimony; word from Buenos Aires that an Argentine lawyer had killed himself there hours after being named at the trial as a bribe-taker; and the surprise testimony of a former member of the Jonas Brothers, a US pop rock band.

The US government’s star witness, former marketing executive Alejandro Burzaco, testified that he and his company arranged to pay US$160 million in bribes over the course of several years.

Some of the money was demanded by a FIFA official in exchange for helping rig a vote that gave Qatar hosting rights for the 2022 World Cup, he said.

“You’ve seen a lot of paper, some of it quite complex,” Nitze said in closing arguments. “There are cases that present mysteries to be solved — whodunits. This is not one of them.”

Prosecutors said that driven by greed, Burga took US$4.4 million in bribes, Marin took US$6.6 million and Napout collected US$10.5 million.