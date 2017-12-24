Brady shuts down questions about trainer Guerrero

AFP, NEW YORK

New England quarterback Tom Brady on Friday reacted testily to questions about a report that the Patriots have rescinded some of the privileges of his training guru Alex Guerrero.

The Boston Globe reported this week that Patriots coach Bill Belichick had banned Guerrero — who helped develop Brady’s TB12 lifestyle and fitness program — from the sidelines during games and barred him from traveling on the team plane.

Boston Sports Journal reported that the alternative methods espoused by Guerrero — who treats multiple Patriots players but is not employed by the team — had led to friction with Patriots medical and fitness training staff.

Asked for his reaction when Belichick told him Guerrero would not be allowed on the sideline, Brady took a reporter to task.

“I don’t really agree with your question, so I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Brady said as he fielded questions ahead of the Patriots’ game against the Buffalo Bills today. “How do you know what he said?”

Asked if he was saying that the Globe report was inaccurate, Brady shot back: “I’m not saying anything. How do you say [Belichick] said anything? You don’t know anything about that.”

Belichick declined to be drawn on the Globe’s report that curbing Guerrero’s access had “created some friction.”

“This is another with no sources, right? Yup. I’m not going to get into that because there are none mentioned,” Belichick said.

Asked if Guerrero’s access had indeed been limited, Belichick dodged again.

“Look, we have a lot of people that work for our team outside of the team — different relationships, different situations. Dozens of other people,” Belichick said. “So I’m not going to go through a case-by-case of what everybody does and so forth. It would be impossible to do.”

Belichick and Brady have enjoyed a stunningly successful partnership, reaching seven Super Bowls and winning five — the most recent New England’s stunning comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in last season’s NFL championship game.

Brady makes no secret of the influence Guerrero has on him, saying this week that Guerrero “has been a huge part of what I do” and is a “huge, huge reason” he is still playing at the age of 40.