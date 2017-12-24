NZ warn of no letup as Windies flail

AFP, CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand

New Zealand warned the West Indies they are targeting a series sweep after Trent Boult yesterday bagged a career-best seven wickets in their record 204-run victory in the second one-day international (ODI) in Christchurch, New Zealand.

It was New Zealand’s biggest ever ODI defeat of the West Indies and gave them an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first match by five wickets.

Tom Latham, filling in as captain while Kane Williamson is rested, said there would be no easing up in the final ODI on Tuesday.

Boult took seven for 34 as the West Indies folded at Hagley Oval for 121 in reply to New Zealand’s substantial 325 for six.

However, Latham credited the swashbuckling 130-run stand for the sixth wicket by Henry Nicholls (83 not out) and Todd Astle (49) for setting up the victory.

“When they came together under a little bit of pressure with quite a long time to bat, and the way they ticked it over at the start and then put their foot down at the end was outstanding,” Latham said. “Then when [Trent] comes in to get seven for 34, I guess you’d say the game was won then. It was an outstanding effort by Trent.”

“Obviously one more game on Boxing Day and hopefully we can put in another dominant performance,” he added.

For disappointed West Indies skipper Jason Holder, coming off a 2-0 loss in the Test series, there were no excuses for back-to-back ODI defeats.

“We didn’t play good enough cricket today,” he said.

“We’ve definitely got to address the way we play. In terms of our batting, we’ve got to put some runs on the board whether we bat first or are chasing,” Holder added.

Boult had three for six after his first three overs as the West Indies fell apart at the start of their innings.

After he finished off the top order, Lochie Ferguson plucked out the middle with three wickets in 10 deliveries, including Jason Mohammed and Rovman Powell with successive balls.

It was then left to Boult to return and clean up the tail.

New Zealand, sent into bat first, received a flying start from George Worker and Colin Munro who reached 50 off 40 deliveries before Sheldon Cottrell removed Munro (30) and his replacement Neil Broom (six) in quick succession.

Worker, dropped on seven, progressed to 58 for his second successive half century against the West Indies.

Ross Taylor posted 58 and with his departure New Zealand were five for 186, leaving Nicholls and Astle to build the formidable target.

Nicholls’ 83 came off 62 balls and included two sixes and seven fours, while Astle faced 45 deliveries for his 49, but only reached the boundary three times.

For the West Indies, Cottrell took three for 62.

The West Indies struggled throughout their reply with Shai Hope’s 23, their best performance with the bat.