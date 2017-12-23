SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

HIKING

Remains found in canyon

US’ Grand Canyon National Park rangers on Thursday said that remains have been found that are believed to be those of a California hiker who went missing in June. The National Park Service said that people on a private river rafting trip discovered remains while on a day hike. Rangers found items indicating the remains are those of 72-year-old Raafat “Ralph” Amin Nasser-Eddin of Los Angeles. Nasser-Eddin was reported overdue on June 12 and matched the description of a person reported to park rangers as being disoriented at a canyon camping area the day before. A days-long search was fruitless. The remains were found on Wednesday nearly 5km from his last known location near Hermit Camp. The Coconino County medical examiner is to confirm the identity.

UNITED STATES

Commentator Enberg dies

Broadcaster Dick Enberg, who charmed sports fans with his “Oh my,” declaration as he called some of the most memorable sporting events in the past five decades, died on Thursday, ESPN reported. He was 82. Enberg was found dead at his home in San Diego of an apparent heart attack, ESPN reported, citing his family. Enberg worked for NBC, CBS and ESPN, calling some of the biggest sporting events, including 10 Super Bowls, 28 Wimbledons and eight NCAA men’s basketball title games, ESPN said. Enberg was honored with awards from the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He also won 13 Sports Emmy Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Emmy.

SOCCER

Wanyama nears Spurs return

Tottenham Hotspur have missed Victor Wanyama’s presence in midfield, but the 26-year-old is nearing a first-team return after recovering from a serious knee injury, manager Mauricio Pochettino has said. The Kenya international, who missed just two Premier League games last season, has been sidelined for four months after aggravating a knee injury ahead of Tottenham’s home match against Burnley in August. “We will see when he can be involved again. Last season, he was such an important player for us,” Pochettino said. “And this season, it’s true. In a position that you need to be strong, we have missed a player like him.” Wanyama is to miss today’s trip to Burnley, but could return during Spurs’ packed festive season schedule.