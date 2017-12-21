West Indies rue poor batting as NZ win first ODI

AFP, WHANGAREI, New Zealand

New Zealand yesterday cruised to a five-wicket win over the West Indies in the first one-day international (ODI) as the tourists’ batting lineup failed to perform.

The return of Chris Gayle could not spark the West Indies, with the short-form master managing only 22 as his team struggled to 248-9 after losing the toss and being sent in to bat.

The Black Caps looked comfortable chasing the modest total, overhauling it with four overs remaining.

West Indies skipper Jason Holder said his side needed to be “a lot better with the bat” as they chase their first ODI series win in New Zealand since 1995.

“It was tough; I didn’t think we had enough runs,” he said. “We kept losing wickets at crucial stages of the game and never really gathered momentum. That obviously hampered us today and we’ve just got to correct it.”

There were some bright spots for the Windies, with opener Evin Lewis notching 76 and Rovman Powell staging pugnacious rearguard action to score 59 off 50 balls.

Gayle had an uncharacteristically subdued innings.

He fell victim to resurgent New Zealand paceman Doug Bracewell, who was named man of the match after celebrating the end of a 15-month exile from the national team by claiming four wickets for 55.

Bracewell had fallen out of favor with New Zealand Cricket after a string of off-field incidents, including a drunk-driving conviction earlier this year.

The 27-year-old was called up as a last-minute replacement for Colin de Grandhomme after the all-rounder ruled himself out of the series following his father’s death.

Spinner Todd Astle also contributed 3-33 in his ODI debut as the Black Caps attack maintained constant pressure with the ball.

New Zealand opening batsmen George Worker and Colin Munro laid the foundation for the hosts’ chase with a 108-run partnership.

Worker finished on 57 and Munro 49 as New Zealand’s top order all made starts, with Williamson contributing 38 and Ross Taylor unbeaten on 49.