Leafs celebrate 100 years with 8-1 rout

Reuters

The Toronto Maple Leafs sure know how to celebrate an anniversary.

They matched their season best in goals scored in an 8-1 home rout of the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday to mark the 100th anniversary of their first game.

Mitch Marner and Tyler Bozak each scored a goal and added three assists for the Maple Leafs (21-13-1), who ended a three-game losing streak. The four points were a career best for Marner.

James van Riemsdyk contributed a goal and two assists. His first-period goal was the 20,000th in team history.

Leo Komarov, Patrick Marleau, Kasperi Kapanen, William Nylander and Connor Carrick also scored for the Leafs, who were known as the Toronto Arenas when they lost 10-9 to the Montreal Wanderers on Dec. 19, 1917, in Montreal.

Zach Hyman had two assists and goaltender Frederik Andersen stopped 32 shots for Toronto.

Jeff Skinner scored for the Hurricanes (14-12-7), who had their three-game winning streak stopped. Scott Darling permitted eight goals on 36 shots.

“They were better than we were,” Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said. “Their [special] teams obviously set the tone early. They went 2-2 in the first period on the power play and scored a short-handed goal... There’s not a lot to take out of the game that we really like.”

The Maple Leafs led 4-1 after the first period.

Komarov scored with his team short-handed for his fourth goal of the season at 2 minutes, 52 seconds of the first period, nine seconds after Toronto’s Matt Martin was penalized for holding.

Marner scored from the top of the right circle on a power play at 5 minutes, 33 seconds, his third goal of the season.

“[Marner] is a good, good player,” Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said. “And you keep telling him that if he works hard and he gets on the inside and wins battles that — when you’re playing good, you want the puck all the time. When you’re not playing good, you don’t go get it, you’re watching, you’re thinking too much and your feet don’t move. Your brain does, but your feet don’t.”

Peters said he considered removing Darling after the first period.

“We talked about it after 20 and decided it was more so on the group of 18 in front of him,” Peters said.

The Leafs scored six seconds apart in the third. Marleau banked his 12th goal of the season off a defenseman at 9 minutes, 25 seconds and Kapanen scored his second.

“We didn’t do [Darling] any favors,” Hurricanes defenseman Justin Faulk said. “That’s the bad part of what happened, is we’re down and still giving up opportunities, two-on-ones, getting out-competed. That’s real bad on us... This one is just embarrassing.”