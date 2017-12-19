Barcelona thrash Deportivo, eye ‘Clasico’

Reuters, BARCELONA, Spain

Barcelona on Sunday moved six points clear at the top of La Liga by easing to a 4-0 win at home to RC Deportivo de La Coruna with doubles from Luis Suarez and Paulinho ahead of the weekend’s Clasico against reigning champions Real Madrid.

Suarez slotted a generous cutback from Lionel Messi into an open goal in the 29th minute to deservedly put Barca ahead, while Brazil international Paulinho got the second in the 41st, tapping in the rebound after Messi had hit the post.

Messi had a frustrating night in front of goal and was unable to add to his 14 league goals this season as he hit the woodwork three times and had a penalty saved by former youth teammate Ruben Martinez with the score at 3-0.

Suarez then scored his fourth goal in three league games by firing home a Sergi Roberto cross inside the penalty area two minutes into the second half.

Paulinho completed the rout in the 75th minute, pouncing after Jordi Alba’s shot had come off the post.

Barca lead the standings on 42 points, six ahead of Atletico Madrid and eight in front of third-placed Valencia.

They are 11 points clear of Real Madrid, who have a game in hand after missing the weekend’s action due to playing in the FIFA Club World Cup, where they beat Brazil’s Gremio 1-0 in Saturday’s final.

“We go into next week’s game feeling very happy, and the best way to prepare for a game of that level is to win and feel confident, and we are feeling great,” Barca coach Ernesto Valverde told reporters. “It’s a very difficult game against a huge rival and we are very excited about playing it. I don’t think a win would assure us of the title because Atletico are six points behind. What is clear is that seasons are very long and no one wins the title at this stage.”

Barca forward Paco Alcacer went off injured in the first half and is to miss El Clasico after being ruled out for three weeks.

La Liga’s lack of goal-line technology or a video assistant referee came under the spotlight again near the end of the first half when Suarez’s stylish “rabona” from close range appeared to cross the goal-line before Martinez punched it away.

The Catalans were also denied a goal three weeks ago when Messi’s shot in a 1-1 draw with Valencia clearly crossed the goal-line.