Aussies win third Test, regain Ashes

AP, PERTH, Australia

Australia yesterday regained the Ashes from England with two matches still to play after a series-clinching win in the third Test at the WACA in Perth.

Steve Smith’s ruthless Australia followed up their convincing victories in the first two Tests in Brisbane and Adelaide by winning the third by an even more emphatic margin of an innings and 41 runs to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Needing to bat through the fifth and final day to salvage a draw and keep the series alive, England crumbled to be all out for just 218 after Australia’s fickle weather almost saved them, losing their last six wickets in 34 overs to hand the old urn back to Australia.

“Captaining an Ashes winning side is an amazing feeling. It’s a moment we’ve been looking forward to, so much has gone into the preparation, the way we’ve gone about it was spectacular,” Smith said at the presentation. “So many emotions coming out, the boys are going to celebrate hard tonight. To win an amazing Ashes series, to be 3-0 up and get that urn back, I’m really proud.”

Monday’s scheduled start of play was delayed by three hours because of heavy overnight rain that leaked through the covers and left some wet patches on the pitch, briefly raising England’s hopes the tourists could hold on for a draw and frustrating Australia’s ruthless pursuit of victory, but the end came swiftly enough once the ground staff dried the pitch and the umpires agreed to let play finally recommence after lunch with paceman Josh Hazlewood ripping through the batsmen.

Hazlewood clean bowled England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow for 14 with his first delivery of the day, then added the key wickets of Dawid Malan (54) and Craig Overton (12) to complete his first five-wicket haul in an Ashes Test and finish with the impressive figures of 5-48.

Spinner Nathan Lyon (2-42) removed Moeen Ali for 11 before paceman Pat Cummins (2-53) dismissed Stuart Broad (0) and Chris Woakes (22) to seal the lopsided win.

“Very difficult to take, but fair play to Australia, they’ve outplayed us in all three game and we’ve got to be better,” England skipper Joe Root said. “We’ve got to learn from it and get better, but there’s good things to come from this week... We’ve got to make sure we go to Melbourne, prepare well and put in a good performance there.”