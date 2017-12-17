Paul leads Rockets over Spurs

AP, HOUSTON, Texas

Chris Paul on Friday delivered on a night when teammate James Harden had one of his worst shooting performances of the season.

Paul had 28 points, eight assists and seven steals to lead the Houston Rockets to their 12th straight victory, a 124-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Paul became the first player in NBA history to post 28 points, eight assists and seven steals in a game against the Spurs. In the past 11 seasons, that stat line has been achieved just 10 times — Paul has done it six of them.

The Rockets are unbeaten when he plays this season.

“What I lack in athletic ability, I just try to make up for it in anticipation and knowing the game,” Paul said of his steals. “I’m not jumping and dunking on nobody and all that stuff like that, but I’ve got a pretty good idea how to play.”

Paul’s dazzling performance came with Harden making six of 18 from the field, including two of 11 from three-point range. Harden still had 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists, scoring half his points on 14-of-16 shooting from the free-throw line.

“We complement each other, and we’re staying good at getting guys involved while we’re being aggressive as well,” Harden said. “Obviously, Chris had his shot going tonight, but he got Clint [Capela] dunks and Trevor [Ariza] and Eric [Gordon] threes, and Ryan [Anderson] threes. Nights aren’t going to be perfect, and we just got to figure it out. Keep pushing and keep grinding.”

The Rockets are on the franchise’s fourth-longest win streak and the longest since 22 straight in 2007-2008.

Houston beat the Spurs for the third time in their past 12 meetings.

LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 16 points.

“I thought our starting group, our veteran group, started out the game very badly with fouls that were unnecessary, bad communication, turnovers, that sort of thing,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “But as the game went on, I thought the younger guys and the guys that haven’t played as much, the energy was great. They took better care of the basketball and were more physical and focused. Our starting group let us down.”

The Rockets jumped to a 31-16 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 60-43 at the half. The Rockets entered the fourth quarter with a 92-72 lead.

At 23-4, the Rockets are tied for their best 27-game start in franchise history, matching the 1993-1994 season, when they won their first championship.

“We can get better,” Paul said. “The scary part is when you think you’ve arrived. We can get better offensively and defensively, but right now, it’s just about piling up wins.”

Kawhi Leonard played in his second game back after making his season debut on Tuesday night in Dallas after missing the first 27 games of the season with a right quadriceps injury. Leonard, who has been recovering from a quadriceps condition that causes pain and weakness in the knee, started and had 12 points in 17 minutes, all in the first half.

“I want to play and do what I can do to help the team win, but I know the situation I’m in and I’ve got to take the right steps to get back,” Leonard said. “Playing 16 minutes and not playing a full game, it’s hard to tell where I’m at, but I think we’re taking the right steps.”

Before the game, Popovich hinted that Leonard and Tony Parker were unlikely to play yesterday in Dallas in the second half of San Antonio’s back-to-back.