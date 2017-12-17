Berizzo returns as Sevilla, Levante tie

AP, SEVILLE, Spain

Eduardo Berizzo returned to Sevilla’s bench on Friday for the first time since receiving treatment for a prostate tumor.

However, Berizzo could not inspire the hosts to anything better than a scoreless draw with Levante UD that left Sevilla in fifth place in La Liga.

Levante went close to scoring in the 35th minute, when David “Jason” Remeseiro struck a free-kick onto the upright. The ball ricocheted off the back of goalkeeper Sergio Rico before bouncing clear.

Goalkeeper Oier Olazabal made several saves to secure Levante a point. He was at his best when he got a hand on Gabriel Mercado’s header to push it against his post just before halftime.

Sevilla on Nov. 22 announced that Berizzo had a prostate tumor. Assistant coach Ernesto Marcucci coached the team for the previous four matches, including the last round’s 5-0 defeat at Real Madrid.

“I feel fine,” Berizzo said. “I wanted to be with the team after the loss [at Real Madrid]. I wanted to be here to tell my players that their coach is with them. If we couldn’t win today, then we will do our best to beat Real Sociedad next match.”

Jesus Navas set a club record for the most appearances for Sevilla at 416 games when he went on as a late substitute, breaking the previous mark set by Pablo Blanco.

Navas, 32, returned to his boyhood club this season after four years at Manchester City.

“I am proud to set the record with my team, but we wanted a different result,” Navas said. “It’s important to have the coach back with us.”

LIGUE 1

AFP, PARIS

Reigning French champions AS Monaco on Friday eased past struggling AS Saint-Etienne 4-0 to stay on Paris Saint-Germain’s tail, with highly coveted Fabinho and Thomas Lemar among the scorers.

Djibril Sidibe curled in the opener after Keita Balde’s shot was blocked and Lemar — the target of a bid by Arsenal in the summer — scored on 32 minutes after weaving through the Saint-Etienne defense.

Fabinho, who told the club this week he wants to leave, tapped in the third in the second half before Keita put the icing on the cake with a piercing shot on 60 minutes at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, where there were row after row of empty seats.

The victory put Monaco six points behind PSG, who were yesterday to play at Stade Rennais.

Saint-Etienne are hovering just above the relegation zone.

“It was a great night,” Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim said. “We finished our chances well and we could have scored more goals if we had been more clinical.”

BUNDESLIGA

AP, MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany

Raffael on Friday scored twice to move Borussia Moenchengladbach into fourth place in the Bundesliga with a 3-1 win over Hamburg SV.

“I’m very satisfied with the opening half of the season. We’re right in the mix, but we need to be more consistent in the second half,” Moenchengladbach coach Dieter Hecking said.

Hamburg, who remain in the relegation zone, were pushing for the winner when Raffael capitalized on an intercepted pass from Kyriakos Papadopoulos to restore Moenchengladbach’s lead in the 74th minute, and he made sure of the win with his second, from close range, five minutes later.

Moenchengladbach made a brilliant start and duly went ahead through Thorgan Hazard inside the first 10 minutes.

However, the visitors fought back and would have equalized but for a goal-line clearance by Lars Stindl.

Hazard should have scored again in the second half, when he was denied by a fine save from Christian Mathenia, and he was to rue the loss minutes later when Andre Hahn scored against his former club. Aaron Hunt played a brilliant pass for Hahn to run onto and equalize.