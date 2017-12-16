SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

OLYMPICS

WADA releases suspect list

The World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) on Thursday gathered chiefs of sports federations and Olympic committees in Lausanne, Switzerland, to pass on information on athletes suspected of benefiting from alleged Russian state-sponsored doping. As investigations are ongoing, WADA has not publicly released the list of suspects. Intelligence from the laboratory information management system database of a former WADA-accredited Moscow laboratory was handed over to 60 international officials at the meeting. The agency has “forensically reconstructed the database; determined its authenticity; uncovered and analyzed its hidden content; and determined what valuable intelligence could be shared,” a news release said.

SOCCER

Lazio advance to quarters

Felipe Anderson on Thursday scored his first goal of the season as SS Lazio cruised into the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia after beating Serie B side AS Cittadella 3-1. Lazio are to face ACF Fiorentina in the quarter-finals on Dec. 27. Brazilian winger Anderson, who has become one of Lazio’s star players since arriving in Italy from Santos in 2013, slotted the home side’s 24th-minute second goal in his second appearance since being sidelined with a knee injury before the start of the season. Anderson raced through to stroke home Lucas Leiva’s fine through-ball 13 minutes after Ciro Immobile opened the scoring and his strike was added to by an Agostino Camigliano own-goal nine minutes before the break and a smart Immobile chip in the final moments.

TENNIS

Hewitt to return for doubles

Former world No. 1 Lleyton Hewitt is to come out of retirement temporarily and play doubles with compatriot Sam Groth at next month’s Australian Open, local media reported yesterday. Hewitt, a US Open and Wimbledon singles champion, officially retired from top-level tennis after his home Grand Slam last year, when he also played doubles with Groth. However, he did play doubles during the Davis Cup and Wimbledon last year. “It’s going to be a bit of fun. That’s what the Australian Open is about,” Hewitt told News Corp Australia yesterday. “I’m going to really enjoy it. Groth, who is retiring after the season-opening Grand Slam and is hoping for a wild card for the singles draw, is also to play mixed doubles with Sam Stosur.