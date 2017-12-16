Osweiler leads Broncos to win after Siemian injury

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Broncos backup quarterback Brock Osweiler made the most of his chance on Thursday, throwing for two touchdowns and running for another to lead Denver to a 25-13 victory over the Colts in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Osweiler came into the game after starter Trevor Siemian left with a left shoulder injury after he was sacked in the first quarter and completed 12 of 17 passes for 194 yards.

It was a fifth straight defeat for the Colts, who fell to 3-11 and saw several players injured.

Colts tight end Brandon Williams was carted off the field after a scary incident in which he was hurt while blocking on an Indianapolis punt in the first minute of the second quarter. After crumpling to the field, he was tended by medical personnel who strapped him to a backboard before he was carted off.

Williams, who suffered a concussion, was “doing well” after he was treated and released from a hospital, the Colts said.

In the third quarter, the Colts lost Jeremiah George to a neck injury, along with fellow linebacker Jon Bostic and right guard Denzelle Good, both with knee injuries.

The Colts were up 10-7 at halftime and increased their lead to 13-7 on a 39-yard field goal by Adam Vinatieri.

However, the Broncos scored the final 18 points.

Denver took the lead on Osweiler’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Cody Latimer with 4 minutes, 16 seconds to play in the third quarter.

Osweiler’s 54-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Heuerman, followed by a two-point conversion pass to Latimer, pushed Denver’s lead to 22-13.

Denver boosted the lead to 25-13 on a 40-yard field goal by Brandon McManus with 5 minutes, 13 seconds remaining.

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 17 of 30 passes for 158 yards.