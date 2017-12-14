SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BOXING

Tyson Fury free to fight

Britain’s former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury is free to resume his boxing career after a compromise on his positive test for a banned steroid was found with UK Anti-Doping (UKAD), it was announced on Tuesday. “In recognition of the respective counterarguments and the risks inherent in the dispute resolution process, each side has accepted a compromise of its position,” a UKAD statement said. UKAD back-dated Fury’s two-year ban to Dec. 13, 2015. The 29-year-old has not fought since his shock defeat of Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles in November 2015.

RUGBY UNION

Australia bid for World Cup

Australia is to bid to host the 2021 women’s and 2027 men’s World Cups, Rugby Australia said yesterday, building on government plans to construct new stadiums in Sydney. Australia successfully hosted the men’s edition in 1987 and cohosted the 2003 event with New Zealand, but has never staged a women’s World Cup. “The World Cup is the pinnacle for our Wallabies and Wallaroos teams, and we want to bring those tournaments home for any player who has ever dreamed of lifting the Cup here on our home soil,” Rugby Australia chairman Cameron Clyne said. He said given Australia’s track record in hosting major events such as the 2000 Sydney Summer Olympics, Rugby Australia was “supremely confident of delivering a tournament like no other in 2021.”

GYMNASTICS

Coach permanently banned

USA Gymnastics has banned a highly decorated coach, after an investigation found he had violated sexual misconduct rules, the sport’s governing body confirmed on Tuesday. The revelation of coach Todd Gardiner’s banishment from the sport came as the gymnastics world was still reeling from the athlete sexual abuse scandal that sent disgraced former doctor Lawrence “Larry” Nassar to prison for at least 60 years. As Nassar was sentenced on Thursday last week, the governing body for US competitive gymnastics, which sends a team to the Olympics, permanently banned Gardiner — founder of a training facility outside of Chicago. “An individual is placed on the [permanent ban] list based on a complaint and following an investigation and hearing process,” the organization said in a statement, adding that Gardiner was found in violation of rules dealing with sexual misconduct and sexual relations with an athlete.

WINTER OLYMPICS

Russian team disqualified

Six Russian ice hockey players have been disqualified from the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics for doping, meaning their country has also been removed from official results. Inna Dyubanok, Ekaterina Lebedeva, Ekaterina Pashkevich, Anna Shibanova, Ekaterina Smolentseva and Galina Skiba were found to have committed doping violations by the International Olympic Committee following reanalysis of samples taken at the Sochi Games. Proceedings against a seventh, unnamed, player were terminated and filed without her being found to have committed an anti-doping offense. The six players have been “disqualified from the events in which they participated,” the committee said, while banning them from any future Olympics.