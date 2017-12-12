SPORTS BRIEFS

Reuters

Jefferson rushes stands

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Quinton Jefferson on Sunday attempted to jump into the stands during a confrontation with fans in Jacksonville near the end of his team’s 30-24 defeat to the Jaguars. Jefferson had been ejected and was leaving the field, when he appeared to be hit by an object tossed by a spectator, triggering his attempt to climb into the stands. Jefferson was banished from the game in the final minute when he was involved in a skirmish between Seattle players and Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette.

Concussion raises questions

The NFL’s concussion protocol was brought into question on Sunday when Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage appeared to suffer a temporary lack of consciousness against the San Francisco 49ers, but was allowed to play on. Savage took a devastating hit from 49ers defensive end Elvis Dumervil during the second quarter and could be seen trembling with his arms stiffened and outstretched. He made his way back into the game for his team’s next series before ultimately being replaced. “We evaluated him at that time and made the determination that he was OK,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien told reporters. “Not me, obviously, the evaluators made the determination to put him back in the game. He went back in the game and came out and they evaluated him a little bit more just because of what they saw.” The controversial clearance of Savage to play is likely to lead to further calls for a review of the NFL’s concussion procedure as a whole.

Sharma takes Joburg title

India’s Shubhankar Sharma yesterday claimed a maiden European Tour title at the rain-hit Joburg Open when he returned to the course to card a final round 69 to secure a three-shot victory. The 21-year-old Sharma led for the final two rounds after a scintillating 61 on Friday and had 11 holes to complete after lightning, rain and hail forced the event into an extra day. His tournament total of 23-under-par was three ahead of South African Erik van Rooyen (66), whose outright second place provided him with a best-ever European Tour finish. “It feels wonderful to have won. I actually wasn’t going to come to South Africa about a week ago, but in the end decided to travel and I’m really happy I did that,” Sharma said at the trophy presentation.

Vonn pulls out of Super G

American Lindsey Vonn pulled out of Sunday’s Super G World Cup race in St Moritz, Switzerland, saying she needed to take care of herself in the run-up to the Winter Olympics. The race itself was later called off due to bad weather. Vonn, the finest woman skier of her generation, was treated for nearly one hour following Saturday’s race on the same course after suffering what she described as an “acute facet [spinal joint] dysfunction.” She said her back “seized up” near the sixth gate and, although she completed the course, she crumpled after the finish line. “Unfortunately I will not be able to race today,” she said on Twitter. “I am extremely disappointed but my biggest goal this season is the Olympics and I need to take care of myself now so I can be ready for next week, and more importantly, for February.”