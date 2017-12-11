Wiggins not done with rowing after ‘schoolboy error’

AFP, LONDON

British cycling great Bradley Wiggins has promised to return to rowing despite making a “schoolboy error” in thinking he had made a false start in the British Rowing Indoor Championships on Saturday.

Five-time Olympic cycling champion Wiggins — who became Britain’s first-ever Tour de France winner in 2012 — paused early in the elite men’s 2km event, which was rowed on machines commonly used in gyms at the Lee Valley velodrome, the scene of some of his most memorable achievements.

Wiggins timed 6 minutes, 22.5 seconds, well outside his target, to finish 21st of 99 competitors.

“Huge disappointment today!” he said on Instagram. “Upon hearing a call in the background, I thought the race had false started so I put my oar down.”

Wiggins has professed a desire to compete in rowing at the 2020 Olympic Games and remains undeterred despite the reverse.

“School boy error but hey we live & learn as my plan was 6.02. Fantastic experience racing with everyone, will come back 12 months stronger next year!” he wrote.

His rowing mentor, two-time Olympic gold medalist James Cracknell, said there was no way Wiggins would want to end his sporting career on that low note.

“He’ll be hurting a lot, but he won’t leave it like that. He doesn’t want to go out on failure,” Cracknell said. “He’ll regard that as failing to achieve his target and he’ll make sure he comes back and does it better.”