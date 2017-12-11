As rookies’ impact grows, best clubs limit use

AP

NFL rookies are contributing more than ever nowadays.

Just look at the statistics: With players such as running backs Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints and Kareem Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs, and quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans making immediate effects, this season’s class ranks among the strongest since 2000.

Based on data from Sportradar through Week 10 of each year in that span — before additional rookies get extra snaps as a result of injuries to veterans or because eliminated clubs want to figure out what they might have for the future — this year’s crew shows up as No. 1 in rushing yards, No. 2 in touchdowns, No. 3 in receiving yards and No. 4 in tackles.

“Rookies are being asked to do more right away than they used to be,” Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan said. “Teams are wanting to get more out of you sooner.”

That is true and is part of a larger shift: More than 55 percent of all snaps are taken by players 26 or younger, at least in part due to relatively cheap labor.

However, the rookie trends are not simply a reflection of more playing time, because the total number of games started by rookies through Week 10 was the lowest since 2010. It is that they are making the most of their chances.

Still, teams need to be wary of how much they rely on the youngest members of their locker rooms.

An Associated Press examination of the past 10 seasons shows that the worst clubs inordinately rely on newcomers.

The five teams with the most games started by rookies since the start of the 2008 season all ranked among the eight with the fewest victories: the Browns, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Raiders and Bills.

Cleveland, with the fewest victories in that stretch, used by far the most rookies and let them make by far the most starts.

This season, the teams with the fewest number of rookies who made an appearance in a game through Week 10 were the Patriots and Steelers, with only four apiece. They happen to be tied atop the AFC with matching 10-2 records. At the other end of the standings, the 49ers (2-10) were leading the league with 18 rookies, followed by the Colts (3-9) with 13.

The Browns (0-12) are part of the group that used a dozen rookies each and so is New Orleans, posting a league-high 31 rookie starts through Week 10.

Kamara, Lattimore, safety Marcus Williams and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk all are integral elements for the NFC South-leading Saints.

“Guys seem to come in even more prepared now than they ever have,” quarterback Drew Brees said.

While that is not necessarily the case among offensive linemen, where the techniques required are quite different from the spread-dominated college game, rookies are excelling at skill positions.

So the question becomes: Why?

“Kids are coming into the league better than the previous generation was and they’re coming into college more prepared. Watching a high-school kid pass-rush now, versus when I pass-rushed, it’s like: ‘Wow, that kid already knows how to do this?’” Kerrigan said.

NFL draft consultant Gil Brandt pointed to schools’ improved nutritional and weight programs.

“The player that we’re getting coming out of college now is a much better player than we got 10 or 15 years ago,” Brandt said.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey also pointed to the preparation received in the pros.

“These guys being here in the offseason, with as much work as they get to have, they were thrown right into a role pretty quickly,” Mularkey said. “You’re talking about getting a lot of reps early, a lot of experience early. I think that has a lot to do with it.”