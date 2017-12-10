Japan ace Ohtani chooses the Angels

AP, ANAHEIM, California

Shohei Ohtani has decided he is on the side of the Angels.

The Japanese two-way star on Friday announced that he is to sign with the Los Angeles Angels, ending the sweepstakes surrounding his move to the MLB in a surprising destination.

Ohtani, who intends to be both a starting pitcher and an everyday power hitter, turned down interest from every other big-league club to join two-time MVP Mike Trout and slugger Albert Pujols with the Angels, who are coming off their second consecutive losing season and have not won a playoff game since 2009.

The Angels’ combination of a promising core and a beautiful West Coast location appealed to the 23-year-old Ohtani, who has confounded baseball experts at almost every step of his move to North America as one of the most coveted free agents in years.

Ohtani and his agent, Nez Balelo, announced the decision after meeting with several finalists for his services earlier in the week.

Balelo said that Otani “felt a true bond with the Angels. He sees this as the best environment to develop and reach the next level and attain his career goals.”

After his unusual courtship, Ohtani will attempt to chart an even more unique career path as the majors’ first regular two-way player in several decades. Ohtani already has drawn comparisons to Babe Ruth, who excelled as a hitter and a pitcher early in his Hall of Fame career.

Ohtani is expected to be both a right-handed starting pitcher and a left-handed designated hitter for the Angels, who are expected to give him ample time in both roles.

Many baseball observers have long assumed Ohtani would choose a higher-profile franchise such as the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers, who would have both welcomed him into their rotation and lineup.

Ohtani listened to his suitors’ final pitches in Los Angeles before choosing the Angels, who play in laid-back Orange County. Most of the Angels live in coastal Newport Beach and enjoy a comfortable, warm-weather lifestyle with ample big-market media attention, but without the withering scrutiny of other top destinations.

However, Angels general manager Billy Eppler is serious about winning and has spent several years scouting Ohtani, ever since his previous job with the Yankees.

“We are honored Shohei Ohtani has decided to join the Angels organization,” the franchise said in a brief statement. “We felt a unique connectivity with him throughout the process and are excited he will become an Angel. This is a special time for Angels fans.”

Ohtani has ample opportunity to fulfill his biggest ambitions with the Angels, who are in need of a top starting pitcher. They should also be able to fit him into their lineup when he is not pitching: Pujols has largely been a designated hitter for the past two seasons, but he is expected to be healthy enough to play first base more frequently next year.

Ohtani should get an immediate spot in the front of the rotation for the Angels, who have endured brutal injuries to their starting pitchers.

Ohtani was 3-2 with a 3.20 ERA this year while slowed by thigh and ankle injuries, but those numbers do not indicate the incredible potential seen in a pitcher whose fastball has been clocked above 161kph. While he has struggled with control, Ohtani is widely thought to be a surefire big-league pitching prospect.

Scouts are more divided on Ohtani’s ability to pitch consistently, but the Angels intend to find out.