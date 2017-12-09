Falcons eke out victory over Saints

Reuters, The Sports Xchange

Atlanta linebacker Deion Jones on Thursday intercepted a Drew Brees pass in the end zone with less than two minutes remaining to preserve NFC South champions the Falcons’ 20-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Bryant provided the winning margin on a 52-yard field goal with just less than four minutes on the clock as the Falcons (8-5) maintained a chance of defending their divisional crown by moving within a game of the Saints (9-4).

After Jones’ interception, the Falcons were able to run out the clock thanks to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Saints coach Sean Payton.

The Falcons won, despite three interceptions by Matt Ryan, who finished 15 of 27 for 221 yards and a touchdown.

Brees completed 26 of 35 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns, but threw the costly interception.

Brees had to carry more of the load for the Saints after versatile rookie running back Alvin Kamara sustained a concussion on the first series of the game.

The Falcons forced a tie with just less than 10 minutes left on an eight-yard pass from Ryan to Mohamed Sanu. The play capped an 11-play, 69-yard drive that took more than seven minutes.

Ryan, who was picked off by Marshon Lattimore at the end of the first half, had his first pass in the second intercepted by Chris Banjo. The Saints cashed the turnover in on a one-yard scoring pass from Brees to Michael Thomas for a 17-10 lead.

The first half ended in a 10-10 tie when a 47-yard field goal by Wil Lutz was nullified by an illegal formation penalty and the Saints did not get another play with time expired.

Earlier in the second quarter, the Falcons consumed more than eight minutes in going 90 yards in 15 plays, with Devonta Freeman scoring from the one-yard line, to go ahead.

However, the Saints answered quickly, as Brees connected with Tommylee Lewis for a 26-yard touchdown.

The Saints lost Kamara on the game’s opening drive, which ended with a 34-yard field goal by Lutz that was matched by a 28-yard field goal by Bryant.