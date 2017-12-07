SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

FOOTBALL

Two banned for illegal hits

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Cincinnati Bengals safety George Iloka were both hit with one-game bans for incidents in Monday’s bruising divisional showdown, the NFL said. Smith-Schuster was given a suspension after a brutal block on Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who left the game on a stretcher following the hit. The Steelers receiver followed his hit by standing over and taunting Burfict as he lay stricken on the turf. NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote in a letter to Smith-Schuster that the Steelers rookie had “celebrated” hitting a defenseless player. “Your conduct following the hit fell far below the high standards of sportsmanship expected of an NFL player,” Runyan wrote. Iloka was sanctioned for hitting Antonio Brown in the head and neck area after the Steelers receiver scored a touchdown with 3 minutes, 55 seconds remaining. “The competition committee has clearly expressed its goal of ‘eliminating flagrant hits that have no place in our game’ and has encouraged the league office to suspend offenders for egregious violations such as the one you committed last night,” Runyan wrote.

RUGBY UNION

Itoje fractures jaw in loss

England forward Maro Itoje could miss the start of the Six Nations after fracturing his jaw playing for Saracens. Itoje left the field during his club’s loss to Harlequins on Sunday in the English Premiership after picking up the injury following a collision with England teammate Mike Brown. “Scans have confirmed that Saracens forward Maro Itoje fractured his jaw in Sunday’s round 10 Aviva Premiership clash against Harlequins,” Saracens said in a statement on Tuesday. “Itoje will now see a second specialist later this week to confirm his return to play schedule.” Similar injuries have ruled players out for about two months and England coach Eddie Jones faces a nervous wait, with his team’s opening Six Nations match against Italy on Feb. 4. Itoje played every game in England’s victorious Six Nations campaign this year and three Tests for the British and Irish Lions as they drew with New Zealand. He was nominated for the World Rugby Player of the Year award.

SOCCER

FIFA extends Guerrero ban

Peru striker Paolo Guerrero has had a 30-day ban for doping extended by a further 20 days, the Peruvian Football Federation announced on Tuesday. Federation president Edwin Oviedo told reporters in Lima that FIFA had informed them of the extension over the weekend. The extension means the Flamengo player is to miss the final of the Copa Sudamericana against Argentina’s Independiente, the first leg of which was scheduled for yesterday. “We have learned from FIFA that there has been an extension of 20 days for an evaluation by the disciplinary commission,” Oviedo said. Guerrero, 33, missed Peru’s World Cup playoff games against New Zealand last month after an “abnormal result” from a drug test from a qualifying match against Argentina in October. Guerrero’s lawyers appeared before FIFA’s disciplinary committee in Zurich, Switzerland, a few days ago to present the player’s case. Guerrero, formerly of Bayern Munich and Hamburg SV, denied having used drugs.