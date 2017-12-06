India scent victory as pollution makes bowlers vomit

AFP, NEW DELHI

Sri Lanka yesterday were reeling on 31-3 while chasing a daunting 410-run victory target in a pollution-tainted third Test in New Delhi blighted by scenes of bowlers vomiting on the ground.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja struck twice in an over to rattle the visitors, who must bat out three more sessions to save the match and draw the series with top-ranked India.

Dhanajaya de Silva was on 13 and Angelo Mathews had yet to open his account when bad light stopped play at the smoggy Feroz Shah Kotla Ground.

Fast bowler Mohammad Shami dismissed opener Sadeera Samarawickrama off a roaring bouncer, but stopped in mid-over to vomit, crouching down and then gulping water.

He went on to complete the over, but left the field shortly afterward.

In the morning session it was Sri Lanka paceman Suranga Lakmal who threw up twice.

He went to the dressing room briefly, but returned to the field, bowling 14 overs and taking one wicket.

Groundsmen rushed in to cover the spot with sand and sawdust as smog in the heavily polluted Indian capital took center stage for a fourth consecutive day.

A doctor at the stadium examined three Sri Lanka players and said their vital signs were normal.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who made 50, declared India’s second innings on 246-5 after Rohit Sharma reached his half-century in the final session, setting the visitors a formidable victory target.

No Test team has chased down 410 since 2003, when the West Indies defeated Australia after making 418 runs.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan top-scored in India’s second innings with 67 on an easy wicket.

Apart from Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan and Dhananjaya de Silva took a wicket each.