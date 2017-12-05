Masterful Russell Wilson leads Seahawks to victory

AP, SEATTLE

The Seahawks felt they were being written off, with injuries and the schedule converging to create doubt about whether they were still among the NFL elite, but with Russell Wilson, the Seahawks seemingly always have a chance.

“He was in the zone,” Seattle wide receiver Doug Baldwin said. “I told him whatever that felt like, he’s got to hold on to it because we need him to be in that mode for the rest of the season, because if he does that, we’ll be unstoppable.”

Wilson on Sunday was masterful while throwing three touchdown passes, the last a 15-yard strike to J.D. McKissic with 7 minutes, 29 seconds left, as the Seahawks stayed in the National Football Conference playoff hunt with a 24-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Seattle (8-4) snapped Philadelphia’s nine-game winning streak thanks largely to another brilliant performance by their quarterback.

Wilson was 20 of 31 for 227 yards and threw touchdowns of 11 yards to Jimmy Graham, 1 yard to Tyler Lockett and the touchdown to McKissic after the Eagles had trimmed the lead to seven.

“I thought Russell was phenomenal tonight. I thought that was Russell showing you everything he’s all about,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “From start to finish, from the first play of the game he was on it.”

Philadelphia (10-2) were the highest-scoring team in the NFL with 31.9 points per game, but the Eagles got just 10 points out of seven drives that reached Seattle territory.

Twice this year Seattle have faced what was the top-scoring offense in the NFL at the time. Both times they scored 10 points against the Seahawks.

“I felt like everybody was sleeping on us and nobody expected us to win this game, but we expected to win this game. This is not a surprise to us,” Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner said.

Seattle snapped a rare two-game losing streak at home mostly because of Wilson.

It was not his best game in numbers, but it might be one of his best performances. He came up with key throws when needed, kept plays alive with his legs and pulled out some unexpected improvisation just when the Seahawks needed it.

“We had a good game plan going against [Wilson], but as you see, you know how it is, better in person than it is on film,” Philadelphia safety Corey Graham said.