Betis ousted by Cadiz as Villarreal, Valencia cruise

AP, MADRID

Real Betis Balompie on Thursday became the latest top-tier casualty in the Copa del Rey, failing to advance to the round-of-16 after a 5-3 loss to second-division Cadiz.

Betis were eliminated 6-5 on aggregate, joining Malaga, Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao as top-flight teams eliminated by lower-tier opponents.

It was a thrilling match at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville, with both teams pressing forward from the start.

Cadiz were winning 3-2 by the 26th minute and 4-2 before halftime. Betis moved closer on the scoreboard midway through the second half, but Cadiz added another goal to safeguard their qualification.

“We scored early and kept believing in ourselves,” said Cadiz forward Dani Romera, who scored two first-half goals. “We showed that we are a great team.”

Cadiz are in fourth place in the second division, three points off the lead.

“We can’t allow something like this to happen when playing at home and against a team from a lower division,” said Betis midfielder Cristian Tello, who also scored twice.

Fans loudly jeered Betis after the final whistle.

They are winless in five matches in all competitions and they had not won since the 2-1 first-leg victory in Cadiz.

Elsewhere, forward Cedric Bakambu scored a goal in each half as Villarreal defeated third-division SD Ponferradina 3-0 to advance 3-1 on aggregate.

Bakambu put Villarreal ahead in the 47th minute and added a second in the 62nd.

Carlos Bacca sealed victory in the 64th minute.

“We were in control from the first minute,” Villarreal coach Javi Calleja said. “We had great chances in the first half, but couldn’t capitalize on them. Bakambu’s goal opened things up for us.” Bakambu has been decisive for Villarreal this season.

The French striker has scored five goals in his past three matches and is the team’s leading scorer in La Liga with nine goals, three fewer than Lionel Messi after 13 matches.

Goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo returned for Villarreal nearly nine months after sustaining a serious knee injury.

Santi Mina scored a goal in each half as Valencia comfortably defeated second-division Real Zaragoza 4-1 to advance 6-1 on aggregate.

Ruben Vezo and Robert Ibanez, returning from a long injury layoff, also scored for Valencia, who remain unbeaten in 15 matches in all competitions this season.

Zaragoza, six-time Copa del Rey winners, scored late through Jorge Pombo.

RCD Espanyol defeated second-division CD Tenerife 3-2 to advance after a scoreless draw in the first leg.

Tenerife went ahead with a goal by Bryan Acosta only 10 minutes into the match, but the hosts rallied to victory with the next three goals.

The first came after a mistake by referee Iglesias Villanueva, with Espanyol awarded a penalty even though the ball touched the hand of a Tenerife defender outside the penalty area.

Villanueva at the weekend did not see that a shot by Lionel Messi crossed the goal-line in Barcelona’s match against Valencia in La Liga.

Munir El Haddadi scored a pair of goals and Bojan Krkic added another as Deportivo Alaves routed fellow first-tier club Getafe 3-0 to advance 4-0 on aggregate.

It was Alaves’ first match since firing Italian coach Gianni de Biasi. Javier Cabello was interim coach.