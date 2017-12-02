James, Love power Cavs to 10th consecutive win

AP, ATLANTA, Georgia

LeBron James’ unusual mid-game defensive switch was the hot topic after he helped Cleveland extend their winning streak.

James on Thursday took command of a challenging defensive assignment and stuck around to see the end of the Cavaliers’ 10th straight victory, 121-114 over the Atlanta Hawks.

James had 24 points and 12 assists, while Kevin Love finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds to help Cleveland hold off Atlanta and extend the NBA’s longest active winning streak.

It was James’ 14th double-double in 22 games.

James had frequent exchanges with the officials, but avoided serious confrontations following his first ejection in 1,082 career games on Tuesday in a home victory over Miami.

Dennis Schroder, who led Atlanta with 27 points, blew past Cavaliers guard Jose Calderon to score on three straight layups to give Atlanta a 67-58 lead late in the first half.

James then took over primary defensive duties on Schroder to close the half and continued covering the super-quick guard in the second half.

“He was kicking our butts in the first half,” James said of Schroder. “My teammates asked me to take the challenge. I wanted the challenge.”

James seemed to relish the chance to test his skills against the point guard.

“I can’t give that up,” he said.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said the defensive switch “was big time for us.”

Even though James also guarded Schroder at times in Atlanta’s 117-115 win in Cleveland, Ohio, on Nov. 4, Schroder said the defensive switch was still a shock.

“It’s amazing when the best player in the world tries to stop you and tries to guard you,” Schroder said. “I still tried to be aggressive. It doesn’t mean that I have to stop playing. He’s a big body and it’s tough to just go past him.”

Schroder was held to 10 points in the second half while being shadowed by James.

“I don’t think anybody understands how tough that is, but that’s why LeBron’s one of the greatest players to play the game,” Cleveland’s Dwyane Wade said.