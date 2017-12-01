Manchester City edge Southampton 2-1

AFP, LONDON

Raheem Sterling on Wednesday scored a stunning 96th-minute winner as Manchester City dramatically edged Southampton 2-1 to preserve their eight-point lead at the Premier League summit.

Pep Guardiola’s side looked set to drop points after Oriol Romeu canceled out Kevin de Bruyne’s opener, only for Sterling to give City a 19th straight win in all competitions and a club-record 12th successive victory in the league.

It was Sterling’s third late winner in as many games and will have sickened second-placed Manchester United, who had closed to within five points of the leaders by winning 4-2 at Watford on Tuesday.

“It was an astonishing end to the game. It means a lot,” City manager Guardiola told the BBC. “What happened in the locker room was amazing. We want to win the league, but you have to celebrate when you score in the last breath like that.”

Elsewhere, there were wins for Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and upwardly mobile Burnley, while Wayne Rooney scored a hat-trick as Everton beat West Ham United 4-0 in front of Sam Allardyce, who is set to become their new manager.

City went ahead in the 47th minute against Southampton when Virgil van Dijk, under pressure from Nicolas Otamendi, diverted De Bruyne’s free-kick into his own net, with the Belgian midfielder awarded the goal.

Romeu leveled with 15 minutes to play when Sofiane Boufal helped the ball into his path and the Southampton midfielder hammered a shot in off the crossbar.

However, with time almost up, Sterling exchanged passes with De Bruyne and curled a glorious shot past Fraser Forster to send Guardiola into raptures on the touchline.

Third-placed Chelsea belied the first-half dismissal of manager Antonio Conte for dissent to win 1-0 at home to Swansea City courtesy of a 55th-minute header by defender Antonio Rudiger.

“The problem is I was frustrated, because the opponents were wasting time, but I have apologized, because I did the wrong thing,” Conte said.

Mesut Ozil shone on his return to Arsenal’s starting lineup after illness as Arsene Wenger’s men thrashed Huddersfield Town 5-0 to tighten their grip on fourth place.

Alexandre Lacazette set Arsenal on their way to a 12th straight home league win by finishing from Aaron Ramsey’s flick in the third minute.

Ozil put the game to bed in a dazzling four-minute spell midway through the second half, setting up goals for substitute Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez, before finding the net himself. Giroud completed the scoring.

Liverpool leapfrogged Tottenham Hotspur into fifth place courtesy of a 3-0 victory at Stoke City.

Juergen Klopp’s side took the lead through Sadio Mane’s neat dink in the 17th minute and substitute Mohamed Salah added a late brace, the first of which was a stunning volley, to take his goal tally for the campaign to 12.

Burnley also crept above Spurs after Robbie Brady made a goal for Chris Wood and scored one for himself in a 2-1 win at AFC Bournemouth, who replied through Josh King.

The man of the day was the evergreen Rooney, who scored his first hat-trick in more than six years to lead Everton to a morale-boosting win over third-bottom West Ham.

Allardyce was in the stands at Goodison Park after Everton announced he was finalizing terms to succeed Ronald Koeman as manager.

David Moyes returned to Goodison as West Ham manager and had the misfortune to have a front-row seat for a sensational performance by the player whose career he launched.