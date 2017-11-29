European Games to have mixed-gender team event

Reuters

European Athletics is poised to spearhead the charge for radical change in the sport with organizers unveiling a new mixed-gender team competition to be introduced at the second edition of the European Games in 2019.

The competition planned for the Games in Minsk, Belarus, called Dynamic New Athletics, is to see Europe’s top 30 nations compete in 10 events in two hours, culminating in a staggered pursuit relay called the “Hunt.”

Each team comprising nine women, eight men and six reserves are to compete in a knockout format over five days.

Teams will be awarded points and starting positions for the Hunt, which determines the overall winner, will depend on how many points a team has accumulated.

The 10 events have been selected because of their popularity with fans, and track competitions will also include the men and women’s 100m, men’s 110m hurdles, women’s 100m hurdles and a mixed 4x400m relay.

Three field events — long jump and high jump (women) and javelin (men) — have also been proposed, plus a one-man and one-woman “Mini’Athlon” combined event, entailing running, jumping and throwing, sports Web site Inside the Games reported last week.

International Association of Athletics Federations chief Sebastian Coe last month said he was considering a raft of changes, including a “laser-like” focus on formats, to keep athletics relevant.

The “compact and unpredictable” competition is billed as the future of athletics, with the two-hour time period designed to “ensure a fast-paced, interactive and easy-to-follow format” and engage “a new, youthful audience.”