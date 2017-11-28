Milestone man Ashwin sees off tourists

Reuters

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin yesterday polished off Sri Lanka’s tail in the second Test to help India equal their biggest victory and go 1-0 up in the three-match series in Nagpur.

The hosts bundled out Sri Lanka for 166 shortly after lunch on the fourth day to prevail by an innings and 239 runs, the margin equaling their 2007 triumph against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Ashwin finished with 4-63 in the second innings, overtaking former Australia paceman Dennis Lillee as the fastest to 300 Test wickets in the process.

Lillee took 56 matches to reach the mark, while the 31-year-old Ashwin achieved the feat in his 54th.

“I really hope I can go on to double these 300 wickets, I’ve only played 50 Tests,” said Ashwin, who has been working on his variations with India scheduled to play a number of away series next year. “It’s not easy bowling spin, it looks like you’re just ambling up, but there’s a lot behind it.”

The tourists lost seven wickets in an extended morning session and India returned after lunch to complete the formalities.

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal hit a defiant 61 and added 58 with Suranga Lakmal, who remained unbeaten on 31, to stretch the contest to the second session.

Paceman Umesh Yadav ended the partnership after the interval when Chandimal pulled one straight to Ashwin at fine-leg.

“Before we came here, we had a game plan,” Chandimal said at the post-match presentation. “We said to the guys: ‘If you get a start, you have to bat long,’ but they scored only 50, 60 runs and got out. It’s unfortunate, but I’m sure they will learn.”