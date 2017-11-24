Anderson strikes late as Columbus douse Flames

AP, COLUMBUS, Ohio

After missing training camp because of a contractual dispute, Josh Anderson has performed at a consistently high level for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Anderson on Wednesday scored two minutes into overtime to give Columbus their fifth straight win, 1-0 over the Calgary Flames.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 22 saves for Columbus in his third shutout this season and 22nd of his career.

Mike Smith turned away 40 shots for Calgary.

It was the first time this season that either team ended regulation scoreless.

“Josh has come in and handled himself really well,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said of his 23-year-old winger. “That was a good shot. Smitty does not give them much. It was a bad turnover and a little bit unlucky bounce by the defenseman, but there is not much room there and [Anderson] buries it.”

The Jackets, who improved to 7-1 in overtime, outshot Calgary 2-1 for much of the game.

However, the Flames dominated possession in the first 90 seconds of overtime before the Jackets pushed into the offensive zone.

Calgary’s T.J. Brodie sought to set up play from behind his own net, but the puck rolled off onto the stick of Nick Foligno, who sent it to Anderson for the game-winner.

“I saw the opening on the high glove,” said Anderson, who has eight goals in 20 games after scoring 17 last season. “I tried to put in in place and it went in. I was screaming at the top of my lungs for Nicky there. I really wanted it and seal the game.”

Calgary coach Glen Gulutzman credited Smith with keeping his team in the game.

“The right team won tonight,” Gulutzman said. “We turned over six or seven at their blue line. We just kept feeding them and giving them life. Smitty’s the reason we got a point tonight.”

Johnny Gaudreau’s 10-game point streak ended for the Flames.