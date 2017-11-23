Olympic favorite Medvedeva breaks foot

Reuters

Evgenia Medvedeva — widely seen as the favorite for gold at next year’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea — is nursing a broken foot and could miss next month’s Grand Prix Final, the Russian figure skater said.

In an interview carried on the Russian Skating Federation’s Web site, Medvedeva, who topped the podium in Grand Prix events in Moscow and Osaka, said she felt pain last month before the Russian event, but was able to compete after taking painkillers.

She was then diagnosed with having a crack in a bone in her right foot, but she decided to compete in Japan earlier this month.

“Yes, there was a big risk that my leg and foot would not stand it, but this is the Olympic season,” Medvedeva was quoted as saying, adding that she had never missed a meet because of an injury.

“After the short program, I was worse. For the free program, I skated on strong painkillers,” she said.

Doctors in Japan confirmed the injury and on her return to Moscow she was put in a cast, she said, adding that she was undergoing rehabilitation and doing everything she could to get back on her skates.

She added that she hopes she could still take part in the Grand Prix Final.

“If doctors do not allow me to compete in Japan, that would be the worse-case scenario. It would be very difficult to watch from the sidelines,” she was quoted as saying.

If Medvedeva is unable to take part she would not be the only big name missing from the final, which is to be held in Japan from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10.

Home favorite Yuzuru Hanyu is out with an injured ankle, while Canada’s Patrick Chan has dropped out to devote himself to training after a disappointing finish in Skate Canada.

While there was no suggestion that Medvedeva’s injury could prevent her from competing at the Winter Games, the International Olympic Committee has yet to decide on Russia’s participation amid an anti-doping program investigation.

The committee is set to make the decision at its executive board meeting from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7.