Gabby Douglas joins team doctor abuse allegations

AP

Olympic champion gymnast Gabby Douglas on Tuesday said she is among the group of athletes sexually abused by a former team doctor.

Douglas, the 2012 Olympic all-around champion and a three-time gold medalist, wrote on Instagram that she waited so long to reveal the abuse by Larry Nassar, because she was part of a group “conditioned to stay silent.”

Douglas included the revelation in an apology for comments made on social media last week that suggested women dress modestly to help prevent abuse. Douglas said her comments, which she later deleted, were taken out of context.

“I didn’t view my comments as victim shaming because I know no matter what you wear, it NEVER gives anyone the right to harass or abuse you,” Douglas wrote.

The 21-year-old Douglas is the latest high-profile gymnast to come forward against Nassar, who spent nearly two decades as the national team doctor for USA Gymnastics before being fired in 2015.

Two-time Olympic teammate Aly Raisman wrote about alleged abuse by Nassar in her autobiography Fierce, released earlier this month. Two-time Olympic medalist McKayla Maroney disclosed abuse by Nassar last month.

Jamie Dantzscher, a bronze medalist on the 2000 US Olympic team, was part of the initial wave of lawsuits filed against Nassar last year following reporting by the Indianapolis Star about chronic mishandling of abuse allegations against coaches and staff at some of USA Gymnastics’ more than 3,500 clubs across the nation.

Nassar is to plead guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault and face at least 25 years in prison, a person with knowledge of the agreement said on Tuesday.

The person was not authorized to publicly discuss the agreement ahead of yesterday’s court hearing for Nassar in Michigan’s Ingham County and spoke on condition of anonymity.