Braves busted for breach of amateur signing rules

AFP, LOS ANGELES

The MLB on Tuesday threw the book at the Atlanta Braves for violating signing rules regarding international amateur players, declaring 13 prospects who had signed for the club free agents.

In an unprecedented punishment, the MLB also said it would dock the Braves a third-round pick in next year’s amateur draft, while barring the team from signing any international player for more than US$10,000 in the 2019-2020 window.

The sanctions come after an investigation by MLB that found that the Braves had “circumvented international signing rules from 2015 through 2017.”

An investigation determined that the Braves funneled extra signing bonus money to five players last season by giving the funds first to another player considered a foreign professional under baseball’s rules and having the money redistributed to the other five, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said.

If the money had been counted for the other five, the Braves would have exceeded their pool by more than 5 percent and been restricted to signing bonuses of US$300,000 or under for international amateurs through June 15, 2019.

As part of an agreement between the MLB and the players’ association, a club can use money from either its 2017-2018 or 2018-2019 signing bonus pool to sign a player, but cannot combine money from both pools in one contract.

The first US$200,000 of a signing bonus will not count against a team’s limit, but the US$300,000 maximum remains for teams subject to the penalty for exceeding their pool under the previous labor contract.

The scandal has already cost former Braves general manager John Coppolella and team scout Gordon Blakeley their jobs.

Coppolella has been permanently banned from working in the league, MLB said.

The Braves said in a statement the team accepted the punishments.

The 13 players who are now free to leave the team include 17-year-old Venezuelan prospect Kevin Maitan.

Maitan and the other 12 players are allowed to sign with any of the remaining 29 MLB teams.

Additional reporting by AP