Seagulls rally twice to draw with Stoke

Promoted Brighton and Hove Albion’s promising English Premier League campaign continued on Monday as they twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at home to Stoke City.

The visitors went ahead through Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, but Pascal Gross equalized just before halftime, only for Kurt Zouma to head Stoke back in front moments later.

Jose Izquierdo then leveled for Brighton on the hour to earn a deserved point.

A third straight home draw frustrated some supporters, but Brighton manager Chris Hughton put the point into perspective.

“When you have been behind twice you have to show character and we did. We were not at our best today. Stoke are a very manly team, we had to stand up to that,” Hughton said. “We have to be realistic. We are playing against better teams and better players, and if you can’t win games then try to make sure you don’t lose them.”

The draw leaves Brighton in ninth place on 16 points from 12 games, while Stoke are 15th on 13 points.

The hosts were furious when a penalty appeal was turned away after Glenn Murray fell under a Ryan Shawcross challenge and after the game the Stoke defender conceded he had brought down the veteran striker.

“I think I clipped him. The referee didn’t have the best angle. It probably was a penalty,” Shawcross said.

“It’s an away point and you have to be happy with that. Brighton didn’t create too much of note so we are disappointed with the goals we conceded,” Stoke manager Mark Hughes said. “Overall, we were very much in control of the game. I suppose we have to be happy with the result.”