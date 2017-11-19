Park takes lead at Tour Championship

Reuters, The Sports Xchange

Park Sung-hyun put herself in position for a number of year-end honors with her performance on Friday.

The 24-year-old South Korean shot a second-round 65 at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, to give her a two-day total of 12-under-par 132 and a three-shot lead at the CME Group Tour Championship

Park already claimed rookie of the year honors, but she has also made herself a leading candidate for Player of the Year and the prize money title.

She would also likely reclaim the world No. 1 ranking if she were to win this week, and is in prime position to claim the US$1 million bonus in the Race to the CME Globe.

Park nearly set the tournament record for two rounds, but a three-putt bogey on her final hole ruined that possibility. Instead, she shares the two-day total of 12-under established by Lydia Ko last year.

Besides the lone bogey on No. 18, Park had six birdies, including five in a row from the fifth through ninth holes, and sank a 30-foot putt for an eagle on the par-five 17th hole.

Park is slightly behind Lexi Thompson in the competition for the Vare Trophy, which is awarded to the player with the best scoring average for the year.

However, if Park continues her high level of play, she could also take home that award as well.

Thompson shot a 67 to put her at six-under for the event and tied for 12th, but is trying not to think about the possibilities at stake.

“I’m not really focusing on it at all,” the LPGA Web site quoted Thompson as saying. “I just really wanted to play solid golf. Whatever happens, happens. I know I practiced so much in my off weeks and off-season. I’m trying my best, so whatever happens, I’ll be proud of myself no matter what.”

Sitting three strokes back in second place were Caroline Masson, who shot a 66, and Sarah Jane Smith, who had a 69.

Another shot back are Nelly Korda (66), Pernilla Lindberg (67) and Madelene Sagstrom (68).

First-round coleader Chien Pei-yun of Taiwan carded a one-over 73 to fall to a share of 17th, while compatriot Hsu Wei-ling’s two-under 70 left her in a group sharing 25th.

Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung of the US carded an even-par 72 for a share of 35th.

Additional reporting by staff writer