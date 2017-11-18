SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CRICKET

Pujara leads India to 74-5

Cheteshwar Pujara yesterday stood firm against a relentless Sri Lanka pace attack as India stumbled to 74-5 before rain cut short the second day of the first Test. Fast bowler Dasun Shanaka struck twice on a cloudy morning session at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, as the hosts struggled to improve on their overnight 17-3. Pujara, batting on 47, and wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, on six, were at the crease when rain halted play for the day before lunch. Pujara’s overnight partner, Ajinkya Rahane, became Shanaka’s first victim, caught behind for four after a tentative 21-ball stay at the crease. Shanaka, playing just his second Test after his debut against England last year, also got Ravichandran Ashwin for four, putting the hosts in trouble at 50-5. Pujara, starting the day on eight, hit out when he could, finding the boundary nine times during his 102-ball stay so far. Meanwhile, Suranga Lakmal, who took three wickets in six maiden overs on Thursday, conceded his first runs after 46 balls to return figures of 3-5. Lakmal’s victims included India skipper Virat Kohli on day one, when adverse weather allowed only 11.5 overs to be played. Twenty-one overs were bowled on the second day as the wet start to the three-Test series continued.

FORMULA ONE

Norris flies to Brazil for bath

A canceled Formula One tire test meant McLaren reserve Lando Norris effectively flew all the way from Britain to Brazil this week just to take a bath. The 18-year-old, racing in this weekend’s Macau F3 race, told reporters he was soaking in the bathtub after arriving in Sao Paulo when the two-day test at Interlagos was canceled for security reasons. The Formula Three European champion then flew back to Paris, then to Shanghai and finally Macau. “I had just got to the hotel in Brazil and was having a nice bath,” he told motorsport.com on Thursday after securing provisional pole position in Macau. “I was reading the instruction manual to get used to all the buttons on the steering wheel of the McLaren, as it takes quite a bit of time to get used to. Then I got the call that it got canceled. So I went back to having my bath... I can say that I literally went to Brazil for a bath. If anyone asks what is my best travel tale, it’s going to Brazil for a bath.” The Pirelli tire test was canceled after armed robbers attacked team cars and vans outside the circuit at night during last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix.