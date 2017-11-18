Holmes scores five tries as Kangaroos steamroller Samoa

Reuters, SYDNEY

Valentine Holmes yesterday scored a record five tries as Australia continued their imperious Rugby League World Cup title defense with a 46-0 thrashing of Samoa in the quarter-final.

Five-eighth Michael Morgan also grabbed a first-half brace as the Kangaroos, winners of 10 of the 14 versions of the tournament, ran in eight unanswered tries to set up a semi-final against New Zealand or Fiji in Brisbane, Australia, next week.

Cameron Smith orchestrated Australia’s attack with his usual efficiency from hooker and converted all but the last of the tries, while fullback Billy Slater made a typically lively contribution and grabbed a record-equaling 14th World Cup try.

Samoa, who got through to the last eight without winning any of their pool matches, were simply outclassed, despite their smattering of National Rugby League players.

Australia’s fourth win out of four matches in the tournament, and 10th in a row in World Cups since they lost the 2008 final to New Zealand, never looked in doubt, despite the heat and humidity in the Northern Territory capital, Darwin.

Winger Holmes, the first player to score five tries in a World Cup match, crossed twice in the first 17 minutes, the second a length-of-the-pitch effort that was the pick of his record haul.

“I’m speechless, I thought for sure there’d been someone who’d scored five before, I’m very honored,” Holmes said.