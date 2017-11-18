Sock beats Zverev to advance to semis

AP, LONDON

In his ATP Finals debut, Jack Sock joined Roger Federer in the semi-finals.

Sock, the first American to reach the final weekend at the tournament since Andy Roddick in 2007, on Thursday beat Alexander Zverev 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 to advance from his round-robin group.

“I didn’t expect to be in London in the first place,” said Sock, who qualified only this month after winning the Paris Masters. “Paris was a big step for me. Now to put myself in the position to play on the weekend is another big step forward, another confidence booster.”

Sock again played an entertaining match at the O2 Arena, complete with another ’tweener and even a point penalty for smashing a ball into the crowd.

However, it was a pair of errors from Zverev in the final game that gave Sock the match. Trailing 5-4 and at 30-all, Zverev double-faulted for the eighth time to hand Sock a match point. The 20-year-old German then put a forehand wide to end it.

“Yeah, I choked,” Zverev said. “It’s quite easy. Won the second set 6-1. I was 1-0 with a break. He got a point penalty. I was down 1-4 within 10 minutes where I didn’t put many balls in the court.”

Sock finished the group stage with a 2-1 record and is next to face Grigor Dimitrov in the semi-finals today. His only loss came against Federer in his opening match.

Federer ended up 3-0 and won the group. He is to face Dominic Thiem or David Goffin today.

In a rematch of the Wimbledon final against Marin Cilic, Federer came out on top again. The second-ranked Swiss lost the first set, but still won 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-1.

“It wasn’t easy,” Federer said. “I mean, look, it’s a fast court. It’s indoors. We’ve seen it now: When you miss a few too many opportunities you can really pay the price at this tournament.”

However, the outcome did not really matter. Federer had already advanced, while Cilic had already been eliminated.

Federer, who beat Cilic in straight sets in the Wimbledon final in July, had four break points in the first set on Thursday, but he could not convert any of them. Cilic closed it out in a tiebreaker.

Federer had another break point early in the second set, but he again failed to convert. However, his sixth attempt was different, and winning it gave Federer the second set.

In the third set, Federer broke early and jumped out to 3-0, and then broke again to lead 5-1.

Cilic is ranked No. 5 in the world — achieving a goal he set for himself at the end of last season.

However, at the ATP Finals the Croat has won only once in nine matches over three appearances at the round-robin tournament.

“Overall, I felt that my level has come to a new level,” the 2014 US Open champion said of his season this year. “So hopefully even more next year, I can aim a little bit higher. Hopefully I’m going to be in a position to challenge the top guys and to be in contention for Grand Slams.”

Federer, a 19-time Grand Slam champion who won his record eighth Wimbledon title, is looking to extend another record for titles at the ATP Finals. The 36-year-old Swiss has won it six times — twice in Houston, Texas, twice in Shanghai and twice in London.

Federer has reached the semi-finals at the ATP Finals 14 times and has finished the round-robin stage unbeaten 10 times.

Regardless of the outcome in London, Federer is to finish the year ranked No. 2 — behind Rafael Nadal.