Vlhova woman to beat after edging Shiffrin by 1/10s

AFP, LEVI, Finland

Triple world and reigning Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin yesterday was edged by just a tenth of a second in the opening World Cup slalom in Finland as Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova stole the show with a brilliant second run.

Vlhova’s win on the new season’s first slalom follows her win at Aspen, also in the slalom at the final event of last season, and sets the taller and highly technical Slovak up as the woman to beat.

“It was so, so hard, Mikaela is always fast, but now I am fast too,” Vlhova said. “It’s amazing. I won the last race and to confirm that makes me really happy, because it was a tough day.”

“I told Mikaela she is strong and fast, but I was on my best form today,” said Vlhova, who other than Shiffrin is the first woman since 2014 to win back-to-back slaloms.

Shiffrin’s second place puts her atop the World Cup overall standings after her fifth place in the giant slalom two weeks ago.

Shiffrin has won the World Cup slalom title in four of the past five seasons, triumphed in the past three world championships and took the 2014 Olympic title.