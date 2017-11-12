Celtics beat Hornets 90-87 for 11th straight win

AP, BOSTON

Jayson Tatum and Shane Larkin each had 16 points and the Boston Celtics overcame an injury to Kyrie Irving to beat the Charlotte Hornets 90-87 on Friday night for their 11th straight victory.

Terry Rozier had 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists, playing an increased role after Irving left in the first quarter after taking an elbow to the face. Jaylen Brown added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Celtics center Aron Baynes’ elbow inadvertently struck Irving when Baynes was landing after a rebound attempt. Irving was bleeding from the nose as he was escorted back to the locker room. Irving was ruled out for the rest of the game while he was monitored for possible concussion symptoms.

Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 20 points and 11 assists.

THUNDER 120, CLIPPERS 111

In Oklahoma City, Paul George scored 42 points and Oklahoma City beat Los Angeles to snap a four-game losing streak.

It was George’s highest points total since joining the Thunder in an offseason trade. He made 13 of 22 shots and had nine rebounds and seven assists.

Russell Westbrook had 22 points and eight assists and Carmelo Anthony and Alex Abrines each scored 14 points in the Thunder’s highest-scoring game of the season.

Lou Williams scored 35 points for the Clippers.

BUCKS 94, SPURS 87

In San Antonio, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and Milwaukee snapped a four-game skid with a victory over San Antonio in Eric Bledsoe’s debut with the Bucks.

Bledsoe started in his first game with Milwaukee three days after being acquired in a trade with Phoenix. Bledsoe made his first attempt, a runner from 13 feet, and finished with 13 points and seven assists on 6-for-15 shooting.

In Friday’s other games, it was:

‧ Pistons 111, Hawks 104

‧ Magic 128, Suns 112

‧ Pacers 105, Bulls 87

‧ Nets 101, Trail Blazers 97

‧ Heat 84, Jazz 74