South Africa’s Buhai secures one-stroke Blue Bay lead

AFP, SHANGHAI

South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai yesterday coped admirably with swirling winds to battle her way to a one-shot lead at the Blue Bay LPGA in China.

Still searching for the first win of her LPGA Tour career, Buhai shot a four-under-par 68 at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course on Hainan Island.

“I feel I am getting more comfortable with the situation,” the 28-year-old, who birdied four of her final seven holes, told LPGA.com of her trophy drought.

However, Buhai is getting closer and has two top-five finishes this year.

China’s Feng Shanshan, the world No. 3 who last week picked up her second win of the season, shot a 67 for the lowest round of the day and is just a shot back.

However, the rest of the field struggled in the blustery conditions and the scoring averaged at four-over-par 76.

In-form Feng said she was enjoying having the support of the Chinese crowd.

“I’m playing in front of all the fans from home. Of course I feel a little bit of pressure and I’m pretty sure tomorrow will be more people coming to support me, but I just wanted to bring out my ‘A’ game and enjoy the week,” she said.

First-round leader Sun Young-yoo of South Korea carded a 74 and was third at five-under.

Taiwan’s Chien Pei-yun carded a four-over 76 to fall back into a share of 20th, while Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung of the US finished the round tied for 42nd on a five-over 149 total.

Taiwanese Hsu Wei-ling maintained a share of 49th with a four-over 76 for the round, while Yani Tseng improved with a two-over 74 to move into a group on 54th.

Additional reporting by staff writer